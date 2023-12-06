Shootings force family out of home • DTE gas meter inspection reminder • Target assault suspect sentenced

Repeat drive-by shootings in Detroit have a family living in a hotel and looking for a new apartment.

Adrian Tart said the shootings started a few months ago at his home at the corner of Pinehurst Street and Fullerton Avenue. The frequency of shootings recently increased, with four in the past two weeks, he says.

"In the middle of the night, guys drove by and just shot the hell out of the building," he said. "Bullets coming through the window."

The most recent shooting forced the family to leave.

"Thursday night, they shot it up again – so Friday my wife (said) she can’t take no more," Tart said. "I can't take no more. My little baby, I'm scared for her life."

Tart created a GoFundMe for assistance, as they are in dire need of a permanent apartment. Their current lease is up at the end of January.

DTE shuts off gas over unscheduled inspection

A Detroit family had their gas turned off after they failed to schedule a required inspection of their indoor meter.

"When I called them (DTE), they said they had been trying to get in touch with me to remove the meter from inside the home," said Ashley, who has four children, including an 8-month-old boy.

When Ashley tried to schedule the appointment after the gas was off, DTE said there were no slots until Dec. 12. However, the company eventually came and turned the gas back on.

According to DTE, customers with indoor natural gas meters must have them inspected every three years, as required by state and federal regulations. The company began informing residents of the requirement earlier this year, and warned that customers who do not schedule these inspections risk losing service and paying costly restoration fees.

DTE is looking to complete all inspections by Dec. 31.

Nurses, rehab workers picket over wages, hours

A number of workers from the Orchards, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center on Hubble in northwest Detroit were on the picket line Tuesday afternoon.

It's cold and starting to rain/snow - but that doesn’t stop caregivers -for about 100 residents and patients - who complain they’re not making enough money for the extended hours they work.

"Working with several people, many that are not even elderly, have mental behaviors, everything," said A'lese Clarke. "It’s a tough job,"

Although staffing levels, and hours are issues with a new contract - it’s the low wages, some starting at about $11 an hour.

Workers said it isn't a strike; it's an informational picket while they continue to work, though it could become a strike if their voices aren't heard, Clarke said.

Man who blew up home caught with explosives again

A Warren man who caused an explosion at his home in 2022 was again caught with explosives and weapons, authorities allege.

During a probation check in July, 39-year-old Michael Liburdi was found with explosives in the garage and six firearms stashed throughout his mother's house in Harper Woods, where he was staying, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Liburdi is on probation for possessing weapons as a felon.

The explosion happened while he was allegedly trying to make marijuana oil via butane extraction. It put him in a coma for weeks. He also lost a hand and suffered second and third-degree burns on the majority of his body.

Target assault suspect sentenced

A man who attacked a woman in the parking lot of a Troy Target before murdering another woman days later was sentenced for the assault Tuesday.

Andrew Hall is already in prison for 40-60 years for murdering Lisa Moffett in Detroit on July 11.

Days before that murder, he attacked Amanda Pasionek at the Target store at 1301 Coolidge Rd. in Troy.

"He ripped open my door as I was trying to shut it, told me to be quiet, (and) placed a gun to my head and demanded that I get in my backseat. This was not an option so I immediately grabbed the gun from my head and fought," she said. "During our struggle for control of the gun he asked me if I was crazy, and then savagely punched me, shattering the right side of my head."

Hall was sentenced to 27 to 40 additional years for the attack.

Wednesday starts cold, but temperatures are slowly rising.

What else we're watching

US announces visa bans to Jewish Israeli settlers who attack West Bank Palestinians

In a rare punitive move against Israel, the State Department said Tuesday it will impose travel bans on extremist Jewish settlers implicated in a rash of recent attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the step after warning Israel last week that President Joe Biden's administration would be taking action over the attacks. Blinken did not announce individual visa bans, but department spokesman Matthew Miller said the bans would be implemented starting Tuesday and would cover "dozens" of settlers and their families, with more to come if the settler violence continued. He wouldn’t give a number and refused to identify any of those targeted due to confidentiality reasons.

The decision comes at a sensitive moment in U.S.-Israeli relations. The Biden administration has firmly backed Israel since it was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7, even as international criticism of Israel has mounted.

