Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Skeletons are Alive Launch Party

Town Square in Northville

Friday, Oct. 1 from 6-9 p.m.

Dozens of life-sized skeletons are taking over downtown Northville.

A launch party will kick off the Halloween season. The free event will include music, food trucks, a photo booth, and more.

Meet Butch Patrick at Family Night

Veterans Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores

Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.

The film "Munster, Go Home!" will be shown and the Munster Koach car will be at Veterans Memorial Park during the free Family Night. "Munsters" actor Butch Patrick will do photos, meet-and-greets, and sign autographs.

Food and refreshments will also be available. Twenty-five percent of proceeds will be donated to the St. Clair Shores Goodfellows. Be sure to bring a chair.

Eloise Asylum

Eloise in Westland

Friday, Oct. 1

Westland's newest haunt, Eloise Asylum, opens to the public Oct. 1. A $40 ticket gets you access to two attractions inside the old psychiatric hospital that is said to really be haunted.

Ferndale Pride

9 Mile and Woodward

Saturday, Oct. 2 from 12:30-10 p.m.

Ferndale Pride is back at a later date this year. The LGBTQ event includes vendors, food, entertainment, games, and more.

Taco Hop

Downtown Wyandotte

Saturday, Oct. 2 from 3-8 p.m.

This 21 and up event includes live music, craft alcohol, and of course, tacos. A ticket includes a pint glass and 10 tickets for beer samplings.

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance.