UAW to continue with masks until OSHA issues guidance

The United Auto Workers said employees will continue to wear masks at the worksite until new guidelines are issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

The UAW sent out a statement Wednesday morning saying, out of an abundance of caution, the COVID-19 joint task force decided to continue requiring workers to wear masks on the job site. The task force is comprised of the UAW, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

The masks will be required until OSHA guidelines are released, in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recent change in COVID-19 workplace standards.

READ NEXT: Which stores in Michigan still require masks?

The task force met after the CDC guidelines were released last week and decided it was best for worker safety to wait for expected updated OSHA workplace standards.

"We know that masks can be uncomfortable, but we ask that everyone comply," the UAW said.

The task force will meet in two weeks to review updates then but masks are required at Detroit area worksites for the Big Three automakers. Meanwhile, the UAW is encouraging members get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"While we continue following the protocols that have kept our workplaces safe, we know that one of the best ways to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated. We encourage everyone to roll up their sleeve so we can move more quickly toward continuing to relax our protocols," the UAW said.