Vigil for social justice advocate • Lithium wheelchair battery sparks blaze • Detroit paratransit in limbo

The Detroit City Council rejected a contract with an out-of-state company to provide transportation options to disabled Detroit citizens in a dramatic vote this week.

After initially approving the $50 million contract with Transdev by a 5-3 vote, the council reversed course after District 6 Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero requested a motion to reconsider the vote.

When a re-vote was held, the roll call was 4-4, meaning the contract failed.

The rejection means the Detroit Department of Transportation will reduce its services by approximately 70% beginning Jan. 1, 2023 - about 1,000 fewer daily rides for residents with disabilities. A contract with People's Express, which was already approved earlier in November, is still in place.

The DDOT Director Mikel Oglesby had lobbied for the contract renewal, arguing that services would be improved either way because the city was taking over more of the direct services with residents.

Yet, many of public comments about Transdev were critical of the company during the city council meeting.

Transit Riders United, an advocacy group for alternative forms of transportation said that while disability advocates didn't say they were okay with losing a majority of services, "they are also not okay with giving Transdev a 5-year contract.

"They refuse to accept either option - unfortunately Council doesn't have that option right now."

DDOT previously warned that if the contract wasn't renewed, they could see penalties from the federal government for failing to remain ADA compliant.

Vigil for popular social justice advocate killed outside gas station

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday honoring a man whose inner fire burned for a more fair and equitable justice system - according to those who knew Daniel Jones best. Inside the Redeeming Faith Church of God and Christ in Detroit, on James Couzens Freeway in Detroit, a Tuesday night service of remembrance quickly turned into standing room only.

"We pray that this can be the process of us all striving to heal, because I know a lot of us are angry, we're mad at the world, because we lost a giant from our community," said one of the speakers. Investigators say Daniel Jones was shot at a Citgo gas station at 20500 Greenfield on November 19th.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Witnesses told investigators the suspect was a man wearing a mask and blue backpack, who fled in a car southbound on Greenfield. There is no vehicle description at the moment.

The community knew Jones as a longtime advocate for criminal justice reform, lobbying movers and shakers for lasting change that emphasizes second chances. "Just a real good dude," said Jose Vurgos. "Came out here, he was formally incarcerated as well. He came out here to make a difference. He came out here to change the world and unfortunately he met his demise."

Electric wheelchair battery fire causes damages senior apartment

Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation and elevated levels of carbon monoxide after a fire broke out at the University Living Apartments in Ann Arbor. The blaze, Chief Michael Kennedy says, could have been a lot worse.

The apartments were torched after lithium-ion battery attached to an electric wheelchair caught fire, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage. The building's sprinkler system kicked in and held the fire back while firefighters rescued an elderly couple inside.

"This is about as close as it gets we are very, very fortunate," said Kennedy. "Again, our crews did an outstanding job, we had a great response time, but this very easily could’ve been a double fatal fire this morning."

The uptick in lithium battery fires has climbed due to their prevalence in phones, cars, and other devices - though the fires are normally due to older batteries. "The fact that this was a new manufacturer-installed battery that failed in this condition is really quite concerning, and then also had somebody been in the wheelchair when this happened they absolutely would’ve had third-degree burns from this," Kennedy said.

RSV cases starting to fall in Metro Detroit

Doctors at Corewell Health, formerly Beaumont, say pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) are decreasing.

"We are nothing like we were two weeks ago. That was a really tough time I think for all of us in the pediatric community," said Dr. Whitney Minnock, the pediatric chief of Emergency at Corewell Health in Royal Oak. Numbers have declined since peaking at the beginning of November when nearly 600 pediatric cases were reported.

It's unclear what's causing the drop. "I don’t think that anyone could really answer that. It could just be the progression of the disease," Minnock said. "I don’t know if they will be another peak. I think it's a little too early to predict."

Doctors say they are watching a small but strong increase in adult RSV cases, but they don’t believe we will see a tridemic of RSV, flu, and Covid. "I think if RSV continues to decline hopefully we won’t be faced with a tridemic," Minnock said. "If you’re feeling well, I don’t think that there’s any reason not to be around your family and friends this holiday season."

Woman wins $264,838 Michigan Lottery prize 5 years after winning $4 million

A St. Clair County woman recently won another big Michigan Lottery prize five years after winning $4 million. "In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn’t believe I had won again! I didn’t have as crazy of a reaction as I did when I won $4 million, but it was still an amazing feeling," the 58-year-old woman said.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Super Lucky 7’s Fast Cash ticket at Ray’s Market at 1801 Richman Road in Smiths Creek. This winner was $264,838.

"I don’t play Fast Cash too often, but I had been purchasing several tickets since the jackpot was high," she said. "I purchased a few tickets while I was at the store and was bummed when I realized someone had won the big jackpot the day before."

However, the lucky woman realized she was actually the winner. "I scanned my tickets right away and got a message to file a claim on one of them. When I looked it over and realized what I’d won, I was shocked!" she said.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Plan on beautiful weather for your holiday weekend as sun, temperatures in the 40s and 50s, and little chance of rain during the day is expected.

What else we're watching

According to a filming notice, an upcoming movie titled "Beverly Hills: Axel F" is being filmed in Detroit. The notice also said that stunt driving and simulated car crashes will also be ongoing during filming. There may not be a right time to start traveling home for the holidays - but there's certainly a wrong time. See the busiest travel times in Metro Detroit here Two dogs that were found next to their owner who appeared to have been tragically killed in Detroit are in need of a home. Anyone who is available to foster is asked to contact Rebel Dogs Detroit for more information. The newly-built lanes of southbound I-275 are about to open as MDOT prepares to shift traffic away from the northbound lanes, commencing the next phase of construction of the Revive 275 project. Barriers will start being moved at 9 a.m. at the I-96 eastbound ramp. And the traffic alerts aren't done yet. Here is a map of the road closures incoming for America's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Turkey Trot.

Biden to extend pause on federal student loan payments through June 2023

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend a pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

"It isn't fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit," Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents. Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.