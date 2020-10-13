Warren police arrest triple murder suspect, Grosse Pointe school board censure member, day 2 of SCOTUS hearing

Warren police have arrested a man believed to have killed a 6-year-old boy and a woman in early October.

The execution-style murders happened Oct. 1 in Warren, leading to Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer calling for the death penalty after requesting federal authorities to get involved.

The suspect, originally brought in as a person-of-interest last week, was taken into custody last week. Warren police plan to hold a press conference at 3 pm. to announce the charges.

"I was really pleased with the way Detroit police and Warren police meshed together so quickly," said Dwyer, who credited hard work from police for the arrest.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s. He was found in his home in West Bloomfield.

Tai'raz, 6, was found shot to death in the basement of a Warren home in an execution-style double murder

The man in custody is believed to have killed 6-year-old Tai'raz Moore and a woman, believed to be the boy's father's girlfriend. The man is also believed to have killed the boy's father, who was found dead in a burned up car by Detroit police around the same time.

"When you murder of 6-year-old innocent baby, the person or persons responsible deserve the death penalty," Dwyer said at a news conference more than a week ago.

Tai'raz was found shot twice in the head in his home on Otis Street, next to 28-year-old Isis Rimson. DPD found the boy's father, 32-year-old Tukoyo Moore in a torched car, prompting a $13,000 reward from Crime Stoppers and community activists.

Local and federal authorities would eventually raid a West Bloomfield home on Margate Lane. Authorities were spotted bringing out bags of evidence and towed a car from the home.

The suspect is believed to have a criminal past that includes fleeing police, cocaine possession, larceny, and breaking and entering.

Dwyer plans on speaking with the Macomb County Prosecutor later Tuesday morning.

Insulting political flyer leads to Grosse Pointe school board uproar, censure

Campaign ads are nothing new, but in Grosse Pointe one piece out of the local newspaper has gone too far for some members of the community.

School Board officials voted to censure one of their own after an ad that disparaged leadership in the district was published.

While the official sponsor of the ad was paid for by a nonprofit, it was Cindy Pangborn on the board who others believed was behind the flier.

"This was a sad day for Grosse Pointe schools," said Margaret Weertz, school board president. "I don't take any pleasure in having to do this. We have employees that we must not involve in name-calling in the newspaper. We won’t stand for it, I won't stand for it."

Pangborn fired back at the motion and her lawyer said it would be a mistake.

“If you were to do that. you would bring dishonor not only to yourselves but the school board," said attorney Michael Schwartz.

Three board members cited the fact that Pangborn allowed the people behind the ad to use her picture and they argued that gave consent to the content and she was censured by the board.

Home of teen gunshot victim burns down weeks before release

Smoke damage, broken windows, and debris is all that's left of Denice Hill and her family's home in Detroit after a fire tore through the house.

The house fire is only the latest tragedy to sweep through the family.

"I have my bad days," Hill said. "It's hard sometimes. I sit around and cry and get depressed. Sometimes I just think about all the good times I had with everybody."

Grief for Hill stems back to 2015 when her 16-year-old son died in a car crash. Then in October of 2019, another car crash killed her 17-year-old son. A month later, her fiance Gary Adams Sr. was shot and killed.

Now, her son, Gary Adams Jr., is in the hospital waiting to be released after he was wounded by gunfire at a birthday party.

"They were at the wrong place at the wrong time," she said. "They don't think it was necessarily gang-related, they were where something bad happened."

"They were at the wrong place at the wrong time," she said. "They don't think it was necessarily gang-related, they were where something bad happened."

Michigan Supreme Court denies extension of pandemic orders

The Michigan Supreme Court has rejected a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to extend the executive orders that were in place during the pandemic.

The request upholds an Oct. 2 ruling that found the 1945 emergency powers law was unconstitutional, voiding the executive orders that Whitmer had put in place this year.

The 6-1 vote came after the governor sought clarification regarding whether the orders were still valid. Whitmer warned without them, more than 830,000 residents could lose unemployment benefits.

COVID-19 cases that first spurred on the emergency order have since climbed to daily highs not seen since the initial outbreak swept through Michigan.

Some of the orders that were in place, like the mask mandate, were reinstituted through the state health department.

Suspects in governor kidnapping plot appear in court Tuesday

Five of the men charged with terrorism in a plot to kidnap the governor and storm the Michigan legislature will make their first appearance in federal court Tuesday.

Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta will appear before a federal judge at 9:30 a.m.

The suspects were part of a larger group that had orchestrated a plot to kidnap Whitmer and hold her on trial in Wisconsin for treason.

In total, 13 men were arrested in a major operation that unfolded last week.

The remaining suspects will appear before a judge in the coming days.

Daily Forecast

Warm temperatures will hang on today and tomorrow before the dip ahead of the weekend. A high of 67 is forecasted with little cloud cover expected on Tuesday.

Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial over 'unexplained illness'

Drug-maker Johnson & Johnson says it is temporarily pausing clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine due to "an unexplained illness in a study participant."

The New Jersey-based company says the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent board.

In a statement, the company said, "At Johnson & Johnson, there is no greater priority than the safety and well being of the people we serve every day around the world. We are committed to providing transparent updates throughout the clinical development process of our vaccine candidate, in compliance with regulatory standards and our own high ethical and scientific principles."

J&J says adverse events - illnesses, accidents, etc. - even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies, and said pauses are not uncommon in clinical trials.