Warren's Dwyer blames judges for suspect's release • Foul play in mom's disappearance? • Detroit auto auction

A man with a long criminal history was out on bond when he shot at Warren police Monday, authorities say and the city's top cop says the people to blame for him being out on the streets are the men and women who will ultimately oversee his trials.

Officers were trying to pull over a Chevrolet Malibu near Mound Road when the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Willie Lee Allen, fled. He crashed shortly after and then tried to run from police on foot.

Police said he shot at officers while fleeing. They returned fire, but no one was hit. The officer involved has been put on paid administrative leave.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Allen has numerous felonies on his criminal record.

"Felony, felony, felony, breaking and entering, felony, malicious destruction of property, felony. It's a shame," he said.

Allen was arrested, pleaded guilty, and sentenced in 2019 for larceny. He got out of prison in April 2021, and then four months later was accused carjacking, concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and fleeing and eluding police in Detroit. 36th District judge Kenyetta Stanford Jones gave Allen a personal bond and put him on a tether.

"I'm blaming the judges in this particular case," Dwyer said. "Absolutely 100%."

Michigan mom vanishes in December, police believe foul play

believe a missing woman from southwest Michigan may be the victim of a violent crime.

Heather Kelley, 35, of Portage, was last seen Dec. 10, 2022. According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, she left home around 9 p.m. When she talked to her children on the phone around 10:20 p.m., the mother of eight told them she would be home soon but never arrived.

Authorities said Kelley was last seen on video that night in the Comstock Township area after 10 p.m.

The sheriff's office said they found Kelley's vehicle around Sprinkle and Michigan Avenue, not far from where she was seen on video. They said there was evidence in her vehicle that made them suspect foul play.

Detroit Police to auction off dozens of cars and trucks

Looking for a new vehicle?

Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month.

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.

Click here to see the available vehicles.

Lansing music producer shot and killed at recording studio

Kaz, real name Curshawn Terrell, was shot multiple times at his recording studio in Lansing

Terrell, who went by the name Kaz, was shot New Year's Eve when police said a group of masked gunman pulled up and shot Kaz and another man. Police said the shooters left - only to come back a short time later and shoot up the building and parked cars.

Both men were hospitalized but Kaz did not survive.

Friends said Kaz had a promising career ahead of him and recorded with rapper T.I. They said they didn't see how he could have been caught up in anything like this.

Curshawn Terrell, aka Kaz, was killed at his recording studio in Lansing

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Dense fog will hang around throughout the day on Wednesday with rain lingering as well. All of southeast Michigan is under a dense fog advisory and you should make extra room for people in front of you while driving.

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $940 million after no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot is closing in on $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The jackpot reached an estimated prize of $940 million — with a $483.5 million cash option — for the next drawing on Friday, Jan. 6.

Since the game began in 2002, there have been just three larger jackpots than Friday’s estimated prize, lottery officials said.

The Mega Millions record remains at $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket in South Carolina in October 2018.