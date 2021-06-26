What to do if you were impacted by flooding in Metro Detroit this weekend

Heavy rainfall this weekend caused flooding that trapped vehicles on roads and seeped into basements across Metro Detroit.

If your vehicle or home were damaged, there are some steps you need to take.

Vehicle damage

Vehicles abandoned on roads will be towed.

If you left your vehicle on a freeway, contact Michigan State Police to find out where it was towed. Call the Metro South Post at 734-287-5000 if you were in Wayne County or the Metro North Post at 248-584-5740 if you were in Oakland or Macomb counties.

The MSP Marine Services Team is checking vehicles on freeways to make sure no one is inside.

If you abandoned your vehicle on a road other than a freeway, call that city's police department to see where it was taken.

Flood damage to vehicles is typically covered if you have comprehensive coverage. You will need to contact your insurance provider to verify this coverage and file a claim.

Home damage

If your home was damaged by water, you can call 211 or visit mi211.org to receive assistance and resources from the United Way.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center and declared a State of Emergency for Wayne County.

The declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management, and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts beyond what they have already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.

Additional resources are expected soon as a result of the declaration.

Advertisement

Detroit residents whose homes were affected can call 313-267-8000. The city is collecting information so they can provide them with help when disaster relief is available.