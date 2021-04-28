Whitmer hints at further relaxing rules, racism accusations at senior center, a poop wall in Washtenaw County

The Michigan governor dropped a hint Tuesday about a future relaxation of policies in epidemic restrictions in the state.

While at a worker safety news conference in Macomb County, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she is anticipating "forthcoming policy changes" that would loosen rules on the state.

She hinted at lighter rules on the way the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made mask recommendations that said fully vaccinated people could remove face coverings while in outdoor public places.

The 3,675 new cases confirmed Tuesday was another daily decline that Michigan has recorded since it reached a near-record peak of coronavirus infections. The latest wave also brought thousands of hospitalizations.

Even with the surge, which was a head-scratching month for the state even as the country missed out on more infections, Whitmer did not implement new safety rules. Instead, she opted for strongly urging people to stay out of public gathering spaces.

"We are continuing to monitor what the CDC is recommending and our data here in Michigan and I am anticipating forthcoming policy changes potentially that will feel a little bit more normal for all of us."

Advertisement

Whitmer made the statement while at a Work Zone Safety Awareness Week Event in Clinton Township, where the state is repairing M-59 Hall Road.

Currently, 35.9% of the state has been fully covered by the vaccine and 48.8% of the adult population has gotten their first shot.

The most recent restriction handed down was a rule that bolstered mask requirements for young kids after 70 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

Claims of racism at American House Senior Living

The attorney for a former employee at an area senior living center says he faced racial discrimination for years while he worked as director of life enrichment. Jonathan Marko said his client Jeremy Knoester, was called derogatory names, was called the n-word, and was made fun of for the color of his skin.

"Imagine sitting around a table at group meetings and being called out because of your skin and being called 'buckwheat,'" Marko said. On top of the accusations of harassment, Knoester also alleges he was cheated out of his $50,000 salary.

The attorney claims many, including the company's former HR director, have come forward in support of Knoester - saying Black people are treated differently there, and not given the same opportunities.

American House did not issue a statement regarding the lawsuit. It was filed in Wayne County Circuit Court.

Dozen swans found dead near Waterford lake

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is investigating the deaths of several birds that were found around Maceday Lake in Waterford Township.

While the bird is territorial and isn't very nice to humans when they get too close, recently the bodies of swans have been found in the yards and shallow waters of people living on the lake.

One person who paid to have a dead swan tested for poison, which prompted suspicion that antifreeze may have been the culprit. "Hopefully that is not the case but if it is, if we can get any tips on that, we will follow up on it," said Lt. Todd Szyska, of the DNR.

The carcasses were sent to a lab at Michigan State University for testing. Results are expected in about a week. "My plea is to the public that’s around Maceday Lake, if someone is poisoning them if that is really what is going on if anybody can call and give any information they might have on this," Szyska said.

A poop wall in Washtenaw County

There is a 250-foot long wall of poop that divides two homes in Lodi Township in Washtenaw County, which is the result of an ongoing feud between neighbors that has reached a new level of animosity.

Normally, the manure that was dumped on Wayne Lambarth's property line is spread out on the field. "But they decided to make a fence out of it," he said.

Lambarth's grandfather developed the farm about 100 years ago. But the property was divided and there was a dispute over the property line last year. "It's just a s--- pile over there," said Jaidyn Schwarzel.

This has become a problem for the tenants that live in the home. But if you ask the neighbor who built it, he said "it's not a poop wall. It's a compost fence." He was also told that his neighbor did not like the poop, to which he responded something inaudible about not liking the price of milk before he got back to work on his farm.

Jones' attorney allege excessive force during arrest

An attorney for the Michigan lawmaker that was arrested after police say he crashed his car was subject to excessive force and was charged with too many crimes. Dashcam footage of the arrest showed Rep. Jewell Jones getting wrestled to the ground by police after he failed to show an officer his license and ID.

Attorney Ali Hammoud, who represents Jones, said the lawmaker was "overcharged" and "clearly, police abused their discretion here and they used excessive force."

"They can't just say give me your ID or we're going to arrest you and when Mr. Jones declined to do so - which is everyone's right - this is when they wrestle him to the ground and they tased him. They maced him," Hammoud said.

Jones ended up getting pepper-sprayed as a result of his arrest. A county prosecutor called Jones' behavior "serious" and had escalated to the point where a taser and pepper spray was necessary.

What else we're watching

best events to check out this year. With light at the end of the tunnel, it's almost festival season in Michigan. Here are the state'sto check out this year. A court of claims judge declined to rule on a legal challenge to Michigan's epidemic rules that have restricted high school athletics this year. The group Let Them Play is trying to litigate a temporary pause in health department protocol A bill that would reschedule elections in Michigan cleared the state House Tuesday. It would condense the state's May election and August primary into a June election day. The other election day would still happen in November. An adorable story in Northville Township unfolded recently when an officer responded to a farm where a goat delivered triplets. One was named after the officer after he told the residents he also was a triplet. Learn more here. Beaumont's three additional walk-in vaccine clinics begin today. No appointment is needed and anyone is eligible.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

If you liked yesterday, prepare for more of the same, along with some thunder and lighting to make things more interesting. Temperatures will drop back down after today and hover in the 50s and 60s for the rest of the week.

Biden to address joint session of Congress on Wednesday

President Joe Biden is set to give his first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. He is expected to lay out his agenda for economic recovery from a disastrous, ongoing global pandemic.

Biden is also expected to tout his administration’s successful efforts in facilitating 200 million COVID-19 vaccinations within his first 100 days in the White House. He had originally set a goal for 100 million vaccinations by his first 100 days.

Biden’s speech comes just two days before he marks his 100th day in the White House