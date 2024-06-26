Wixom gas station owner raises money for family of fallen Oakland County deputy

Several suspects in custody are still awaiting charges more than 72 hours after the fatal shooting of Oakland County Deputy Bradley Reckling.

Detroit police said the homicide taskforce is still working on the case. Police have the murder weapon and are testing it for DNA, while also looking into obtaining cell phone data.

UPDATE: One of the suspects in custody was charged Wednesday evening.

However, the community continues to step up and take care of his family.

Eddie Osman, the owner of a Marathon gas station in Wixom, has taken it upon himself to start a fundraiser to assist Reckling's family as they mourn his loss.

When Osman learned about Reckling's murder in Detroit over the weekend, and the wife and kids he left behind, he automatically "started crying," he said. "Tears came out of my eyes."

His heart sunk for the family.

"I’m so sorry for the kids," Osman said. "They will never have the chance to know their father. Their father will never have the chance to play with them, spend time with them because he was trying to do the right thing."

Reckling was killed while investigating a stolen vehicle Saturday night. Oakland County's stolen vehicle unit, which Reckling was a part of, was investigating the incident after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights earlier in the day.

Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side around 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly stopped and people got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard called it an ambush.

Two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

Days after Reckling's murder, Osman jumped into action to help the deputy's three little girls, and his widow who is pregnant with their fourth child.

Bradley Reckling and his family (Photo: OCSO)

"I decided to donate 25 cents of every gallon that we make and that the profit, most of the profit we make, is for the family for 48 hours," Osman said.

His gas station pumps have not seen a break since Osman announced the fundraiser earlier this week.

Some companies have already written $1,000, even $5,000 checks for the family, Osman said.

"There’s been so many people wanting to help, and to hear the owner here at the Marathon station wanting to help the way he is – it’s just tremendous," said Oakland County Deputy Ron Sonciainte.

Police sources told FOX 2 that two of the suspects have retained a lawyer while the third is still not talking to investigators. All three suspects are still being held at the Detroit Detention Center.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said it is appreciative of all the outpouring of support.

About 28 miles away, in Rochester, Pixley Funeral Home created a memorial for Reckling with some of his possessions – like his bike, jacket and helmet.

"I’m not talking a lot about the case because… I'm letting Detroit take the point on it. Once charges, the final, final charges are determined, I’m going to be very vocal about a few things," Bouchard told FOX 2.

And while a GoFundMe has been created in support of the family, the sheriff's office set up "Mission Oakland" –a 501-c3– to help as well.

All donations to "Mission Oakland" go directly to the family, whereas GoFundMe automatically deducts 2.9% + $0.30 from each donation as a transaction fee.

"Whatever the family needs and wants, we’ll do," Bouchard said. "If they don’t want it, we won’t do it. This is about him, and this is about them."

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Romeo High School, where Reckling attended and played football, is holding a vigil.

Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday at 10 am at the Apostolic Church in Auburn Hills.

Anyone with information about Bradley's murder is being asked to anonymously call Detroit’s Homicide Task Force at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or contact DetroitRewards.tv.

"If it moves the case forward, we are offering a $5,000 reward," according to DPD.