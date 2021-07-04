Detroit City FC claims NISA Championship title with win over LA Force

Detroit City Football Club claimed the National Independent Soccer Association Championship title Saturday night.

DCFC defeated Los Angeles Force 1-0 in front of a packed Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck. The only goal of the match came from LA kicking the ball into their own net, giving Detroit the lead that DCFC maintained for the rest of the game.

The crowd at Keyworth was quite a sight after last year the stands were empty and the venue only recently returned to full capacity after starting the season with limited admittance due to the pandemic.

LA had landed a spot in the championship match after defeating Chattanooga FC 3-2 Wednesday at Keyworth.

The men's DCFC wrapped up the spring season undefeated with the championship win.

DCFC was also crowned champions of the NISA Spring Season last weekend.

The next men's game is July 14 against FC Buffalo at Keyworth. The women's team takes the field soon, too, with a game against Lansing United on July 10 at Keyworth.