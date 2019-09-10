Jay Dunn has Dystonia, which cause his muscles to cramp and twist. He's now campaigning for a cure
Dystonia is a movement disorder that causes muscles to twist and cramp. While doctors don't know why the disease happens, they believe it's a miscommunication between the brain and the body. Jay Dunn, who started to showcase symptoms of Dystonia when he was just 6 is now fundraising for a cure. The campaign is called the 5 Dollar Cure and you may have seen it advertised on an I-696 billboard. You can help by donating $5.
Oktoberfest weekends at Granite City Brewery
Granite City Brewery will be celebrating Oktoberfest for three weekends in a row coming up.
Men like house cleaning more than going to the doctor. That's a problem for preventing diseases
For many men, cleaning the bathroom, or mowing the lawn, is more appealing than going to the doctor, according to a recent Cleveland Clinic survey. Dr. Ryan Berglund says results show this 'doctor dread' is deeply rooted.
Cooking for Men's Health Event Sept. 21
The Michigan Institute of Urology is hosting its annual Men's Health Event on Saturday, Sept. 21.
Celebrate Mexico's Independence Day with Gran Castor
Chef Esmeralda Gomez and Jesus Gandarilla from Gran Castor joined us on Mexico Independence Day to share some recipe staples with us.
Making St. Joe's sloppy joes for Men's Health Event
Dr. Michael Lutz from the MIU Men's Health Foundation joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event, along with Chef Ryan Kendall to make a healthy sloppy joes recipe.
Making chicken tamales with Gran Castor
Chef Esmeralda Gomez and Jesus Gandarilla from Gran Castor joined us on Mexico Independence Day.
Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23
Kids Kicking Cancer is an organization that empowers kids to heal physically, spiritually and emotionally through martial arts.
Teen undergoing bone marrow transplant surprised with hospital room makeover
As most 13-year-olds prepare to head back to school this year, Kennedy Evans was preparing for the fight of her life.
Trapping and relocating a skunk (legally!) without getting sprayed
So you have a pesky skunk in your yard and you need to relocate him. Or, you were trying to trap a raccoon and ended up trapping a skunk instead.
Making a New England lobster feast with The Whitney
Executive chef Natasha Vitti from The Whitney shows us how to make a lobster bake, while talking about the restaurant's upcoming Cityfest celebration.
"Someone Somewhere Tonight" in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week
In honor of National Suicide Prevention Week, a Michigan-based singer has released a song to remind us all that we're all going through something.
Cooking coconut shrimp with Pao Detroit
General manager Thomas Rossana and Chef Alex Farhat join us on The Nine to tell us more about the restaurant and their food.
'You're a scumbag dude': Oakland County bad builder heading to jail
Look who's going to jail. It's Temo Sessions? Man, it's been rough for Temo. Last week in the Hall of Shame, this week in the slammer.
FDA blasts Juul for fueling public health crisis after Michigan ban on e-cigs. What happens next?
The Juul makes up 70% of the e-cigarette market in the country. The brand is filled with nicotine, and now the government is blasting the vaping giant - saying they may have helped fuel the public health crisis. It's a big warning from the government to the top selling vape company.