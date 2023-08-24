Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Heat Advisory with heat index to hit, exceed 100 degrees Thursday

By and FOX 2 Staff
Stormy start to Thursday; Heat Advisory issued

Alan Longstreet has your full weather forecast. The heat index will exceed 100 in some areas.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It's a stormy and hot start to Thursday across Southeast Michigan with pouring rain. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Check out some 3-hour rainfall totals:

That's a tremendous amount of rain that has prompted a Flood Warning that covers Oakland, Wayne, Macomb, Livingston, and Monroe counties until 3:45 p.m.

We'll catch a break from the storms by midday as the heat builds. Our heat index will peak near and above 100° in spots. 

Areas south of Detroit are more likely to experience heat indices greater than 100. 

The actual temperature readout will be closer to the low 90s by midday Thursday. It'll feel hottest during the afternoon and early evening.

Storms will return late this afternoon or this evening. 

Severe weather is again a distinct possibility with the late storms. Damaging wind and flooding rains are the greatest threats.