Michigan Live Election Results: 11th Congressional District - Haley Stevens projected winner

Following an unusual primary race that featured incumbent Democrat vs. incumbent Democrat in the 2022 Primary Haley Stevens is being projected as the winner of the 11th district - after she jumped out to a huge lead in the race.

With 40% of the votes counted, Stevens had 86,297 votes for 63% compared to Ambrose's 50,727, or 37%.

Stevens beat Andy Levin in August for the newly drawn 11th district. The result of the new lines merged part of Levin's original district, which was the 9th, and part of Stevens' district, which was the 11th district.

Her opponent was Mark Ambrose who won the primary in August after receiving nearly twice as many votes as his Republican opponent. Ambrose graduated from West Pointe in 1992 and went into the U.S. Army, where he was on active duty during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

This November is the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races, will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

The 11th District has 775,481 people in it and includes communities in southern Oakland County.

The cities include Farmington Hills, Farmington, Wixom, Walled Lake, Commerce Township, Waterford, Bloomfield, West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Pontiac, White Lake, Auburn Hills, Clawson, Birmingham, Troy, Royal Oak, Oak Park, Berkley, Pleasant Ridge, Ferndale, Hazel Park, Madison Heights, and Huntington Woods.

More Election Results