3 dead after Inkster shootings, bill would ban vaccine passports, convicted murderer freed after 48 years

Police responded to three shooting scenes in Inkster between Monday and Tuesday, with two of the shootings leaving people dead. Now, police are working to determine if the shootings are connected.

Just before 8 p.m. Monday, a group of people were ambushed while playing basketball in the 27900 block of Rosewood Street. Police said shooters were running between houses firing at the group. Four people were hit and two died.

On Tuesday morning, police were called to a home in the 3800 block of Inkster Road because a woman was shot around 4 a.m. She is expected to survive. About 90 minutes later, police were called back to that home because the woman's boyfriend, Burnes King, was shot and killed.

"It appears the first shooting wasn't the intended victim. They came back around to unfortunately finish what they started," said Lt. Michael Shaw, with Michigan State Police.

Police said they hope the rash of violence in under 12 hours isn't an indication of how the summer will be.

"I’m hoping this isn’t going to be an indicator of what summer's gonna look like for us. We do know that we've seen a lot of gun violence, not only here in Inkster, not only here in Detroit, but everywhere across the county," Shaw said.

Man charged after Milan Beach shooting

Authorities said a man accused of shooting an Ohio man at Milan Beach on Saturday led deputies on a long chase before being arrested.

Shaun Johnathan Prato, 24, is charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, and fourth-degree fleeing and eluding.

Prato, of Warren, is accused of shooting the 21-year-old victim multiple times during an argument. The victim is in critical condition.

Man convicted of murder almost 50 years ago freed

Ray Gray, who was convicted of murder 48 years ago, is a free man.

Gray entered a no contest plea to second-degree murder charges for the 1973 death of a man in a Detroit apartment. Gray was 21 when he was sentenced to life in prison and is now 68, one of Michigan's longest-service inmates in custody.

Gray was convicted in 1974 in a bench trial and ordered to life in prison. A no contest plea does not admit guilt but does not contest the charge of the crime, which Gray has said he didn't commit.

Another man later admitted to the crime but Gray remained in prison.

An agreement between the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office and Gray's attorney led to his release.

Lawmakers push to ban mandating COVID-19 vaccines for minors, vaccine passports

Republican lawmakers in Michigan advanced a bill that would make it illegal to mandate minors get the COVID-19 vaccine. They also pushed to ban vaccine passports.

A mandate and vaccine passports are not being considered, but the lawmakers said they wanted to be proactive.

Democrats said the bill was needless and noted that if the COVID-19 vaccine were added to the list of immunizations children need to attend school, the state allows for exemptions.

Both bills would need to clear the other chamber before heading to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

14-year-old girl hands newborn baby to strangers at NJ restaurant

Live-streamed video captured the aftermath when a teenage girl walked into a restaurant and left a newborn baby with strangers before running off.

On May 19, Alease Scott and her boyfriend, Walter Cocca, were eating inside of the El Patron restaurant in Jersey City’s south district when an unknown teenage girl carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby walked into the establishment and asked the employees for help.

Scott intervened after it seemed no one would be able to assist her and the teenage girl handed the baby to Scott before running out of the restaurant.

