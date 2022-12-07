9-year-old killed in Southfield Freeway crash • Dearborn man moons judge • 911 calls in Eastpointe

article

A 9-year-old girl died in a crash on the Southfield Freeway Tuesday night after the vehicle she was riding in was rear-ended by a box truck.

She wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicle was struck.

According to Michigan State Police, the fatal crash happened after the passenger vehicle that was struck was driving on the freeway with a blown-out tire.

The vehicle was traveling southbound and was trying to make it to the Eight Mile exit on M-39 at speeds of around 10 mph. Their hazard lights had been activated.

The driver of a box truck then rammed into the back of the passenger car.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A blood draw was taken due to possible narcotics impairment, police said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle along with a juvenile in the passenger seat were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A medical examiner is currently putting together a report and an investigation is ongoing. A final review will be sent to the prosecutor's office.

Dearborn man moons judge during hearing

In court Monday for a separate case, 35-year-old Hassan Chokr exposed his backside to a Wayne County judge during a virtual emergency bond motion hearing - and his bond in Wayne County has now been revoked.

Chokr is accused of yelling anti-Semitic comments at a West Bloomfield Temple day-care on Friday. He was in court for a resisting arrest charge in Wayne County when he mooned Judge Regina Thomas. Chokr had refused to acknowledge the prosecutor before pleading the fifth and then becoming agitated.

"I want the record to reflect that while the court has muted the defendant's microphone he appears to be yelling and pointing at the camera at the Oakland County Jail," Thomas said. "And now he has removed his pants to show the court his backside."

Thomas also questioned Chokr's mental state. "I don't know why anyone would think it is appropriate to pull down his pants and show the court their behind during a court proceeding," she said.

False 911 calls could cost you in Eastpointe, under new proposal

In Eastpointe, if you call 911 for the wrong reason, you might have to pay up as the city is looking to cut down on false alarms. "You're tying up an entire police department or a fire department for some stupid act that you committed," said Public Safety Director George Rouhib.

"This ordinance is geared toward drag racing, causing property damage, calling in a bomb threat, making threats on social media," he added, saying he supports the proposal that would make residents pay if they make a phony bomb threat.

Eastpoint gets about 100 runs per day for fire and police, which is a lot for a city of 34,000 people in a five-mile area. Calls like witnessing a crime or a medical condition are fine. But if someone calls in with a frivolous complaint three times within the same quarter calendar year, they'll be fined.

"It could be $200, $300, $400 dollars," Rouhib said.

Southfield collision shop raided Tuesday

A Southfield collision shop was raided Tuesday morning as multiple agencies search the location for possible evidence that the company billed customers and insurance companies more than it actually cost.

Undercover vehicles lined Telegraph near 9 Mile in Southfield on Tuesday as investigators from the Attorney General’s Office looked into claims of fraud at Drake's Collision, owned by Art Danou. The business's attorney told FOX 2 that nobody has been charged yet.

"There's been no charges filed or any allegations levied against anyone involving with the shop including the owner," attorney Steve Haney said.

Sources say the search warrant served was likely linked to a towing scheme that involved the collision shop in which cars are towed to their location, while tow bills are re-written for a higher amount, those higher bills are then submitted to customers and their insurance companies.

Northwest Rosedale Park neighborhood without water

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department says it hopes to have water access restored to a northwest neighborhood by the end of the day Wednesday after pressure dropped.

Neighbors in the Rosedale Park neighborhood, near McNichols and Grand River called the water department on Monday, though the issues are believed to have persisted on and off for about two weeks.

Crews arrived at the scene late Tuesday night and continued work Wednesday morning.

A spokesman with DWSD said a drop in water pressure happened due to a bad valve. "The valves regulate the water flow in the water mains," said Bryan Peckinpaugh. "So when those break or fail they tend to cause low pressure in households."

It's going to get near 50 degrees for a warm middle of the week. The next noise on the forecast comes Friday when a wintry mix that's been developing on the west coast finally meets us around the evening.

THAW - The Heating and Warming Fund - is back up and running to help residents with paying their utilities this winter. Read more here Meijer says it's opening a new convenience store locations in Lake Orion and Macomb Township beginning on Jan. 26, 2023. The sites will be smaller than the big box buildings that have been built elsewhere. Michigan's minimum wage will increase beginning of next year. Here's how much and why it could go up even higher A roundtable of school superintendents will meet for Talent Together, a partnership of school administrators to discuss the teacher shortage in the state. It's among the worst the state has ever seen. The Detroit Red Wings kicked off a tough week of hockey games with a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2. Ville Husso made 44 saves in the impressive victory.

Trump Organization convicted in tax dodge scheme

Donald Trump's company was convicted of tax fraud Tuesday for helping executives dodge taxes on lavish perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars, in a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president's business.

A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records. Trump himself was not on trial. The verdict came on the second day of deliberations.

The conviction is a validation for New York prosecutors, who have spent three years investigating the former president and his businesses. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said the verdict "underscores that in Manhattan we have one standard of justice for all."