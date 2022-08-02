Bad contractor denies allegations • Body found may be missing barber • Teens recovering after party shooting

A bad contractor can't build a defense for a Dearborn Heights disaster he's accused of causing.

"He blocked me, blocked my number, and he blocked me on Facebook," said Erica.

Kevin Cupp claims he didn't do the job.

Erica hired Dynamic Project Solutions, Cupp's company, to build two bedrooms upstairs.

Cupp said he could do it, and he did - without pulling any permits, following any building codes and without having a builder's license. Even though his business card says he's licensed and insured.

"Nothing was done right, nothing is up to code - and a lot of it has to be torn down," she said.

So, Erica called FOX 2 to put Cupp in the Hall of Shame.

Remains in burned out home may be missing barber

Detroit police fear remains found after a fire may be a missing barber they have been looking for.

David Woodger, the owner of D-Woods Barber Shop on the city's east side, was last seen July 21. According to DPD Cmdr. Michael McGinnis, he was last known to be with a "lifelong friend" who is now a suspect.

McGinnis said the department had received a tip about human remains found in a burned out home on Goddard Street in Detroit.

"We are in the process of trying to identify the remains. We are fearful that they are Mr. Woodger," McGinnis said.

Body of missing woman found; husband confesses

A missing Southgate woman's body was found Monday night in Washtenaw County.

The 42-year-old, who was last seen Saturday, was killed by her 44-year-old husband, police said.

According to police, the killing happened in the 1600 block of Walter in Southgate, but the body was moved to West Ridge mobile home park in Superior Township.

The husband confessed to killing his wife, and was arrested, police said.

Teens thankful to be alive after drive-by shooting

Two Melvindale girls are recovering after they were shot at a party in Detroit over the weekend.

Keyyrra Davis and Ariana Patton were both struck in the area of Joy and Penrod on Sunday night.

"This is all these kids linking up on Instagram and just coming to a spot," said Tamika Redmond, the mother of Keyyrra Davis. "And they chose to come to Joy Road."

Redmond says her daughter Keyyrra snuck away from home the night before the shooting — going to Ariana’s house and telling her mom-she had been kicked out.

"And I told her I highly doubt that your mother, (with) you being a young girl, kicked you out at three o'clock in the morning," said Delagarza, the mom of Ariana Patton. "I was like you can stay here tonight and we’ll handle it in the morning. I had woke up the following day and her and my daughter were both already gone."

Delagarza says somehow the girls, 14 and 15 years old, took a Lyft to Detroit’s west side. Lyft does not allow minors to ride alone.

Airline tickets dropping from summer highs, report says

Consumers may finally get some relief when booking a flight as summer demand wanes ahead of the back-to-school season, according to the travel booking website Hopper.

In its third quarter travel index, Hopper reported that domestic airfare is slated to drop to an average of $286 per round trip in August.

That's a 25% reduction from May when airfare prices peaked, according to Hopper. In May 2022, fares had exceeded an average of $404 per round trip, which was 48% higher than May 2021 and 25% higher than the same time in 2019.