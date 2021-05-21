COVID-19 restriction changes, authorities look for missing boater in Wyandotte, young mother killed in Detroit

Some COVID-19 restrictions in Michigan will change June 1, while all restrictions will be lifted July 1.

On June 1, all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted. Indoor capacity limits will be 50% and unvaccinated people will be required to wear masks indoors through the month. Curfews on bars and restaurants will also be lifted on this day.

On July 1, all COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted, including the mask mandate,

It's a different approach to reopening the state than the guidance issued last month.

Under the original plan, Vacc to Normal, restrictions would be lifted as the state met certain vaccination benchmarks. However, changes that strayed from the plan began last week when the CDC said fully vaccinated people didn't need to wear masks inside. If Vacc to Normal were being followed, the mask mandate would have been in place until 70% of Michigan's population 16 and older had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Also, under Vacc to Normal, capacity limits on indoor stadiums, banquet halls, funeral homes, and gyms, as well as bar and restaurant curfews, wouldn't have been lifted until 60% of Michigan adults have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine. All indoor capacity limits would have been lifted at 65%.

Right now, the state is at 57%

Man accused of slashing wife's throat, trying to cover up murder

Vincent Floyd Vuichard is facing charges after he allegedly slashed the throat of his wife, Tatiana Vuichard, and tried to cover up the murder.

Authorities said deputies went to the couple's Commerce Township home Monday for a welfare check. They said Vuichard originally didn't answer the door, but when he finally did he said his wife was running errands.

Deputies found her body wrapped in garbage bags in the bathroom, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said Tatiana Vuichard had reported her husband for alleged stalking and he submitted to a psych evaluation at the time. Prosecutors also said a domestic violence charge against him was dropped in 1996.

Boater missing after falling into Detroit River

The Coast Guard is searching for a boater who fell into the Detroit River on Friday morning.

Three boaters were docking their vessel behind BASF in Wyandotte around 6:30 a.m. Authorities said the boaters attempted to climb a fence, but one of them fell into the water.

He went under the water and despite life jackets being thrown to him, did not reemerge. A helicopter is being used as crews attempt to find him.

Young mother killed while sitting in car at Detroit gas station

Morgan Dawkins, 18, was sitting in a car at a gas station at Outer Drive and Conant Street in Detroit on Wednesday when someone she didn't know started shooting.

Police said two men were arguing and one of them opened gunfire, hitting and killing Dawkins.

"You can see holes in the vehicle. He shot up the car with human beings in it and he killed my granddaughter," her grandmother, Evelyn Wynn said.

Wynn said Dawkins has a 3-year-old daughter she won't get to see grow up. She hopes something is done about the gas station she says is riddled with crime.

"They shoot at this gas station all the time. They need to tear it down, burn it down, get rid of it," Wynn said. "Cause these gas station owners are not responsible and making sure hoodlums are not hanging around the gas stations."

Michigan DNR selling public land at online auction

Ever dreamt of owning lakefront property? What about an old, abandoned church? The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is auctioning off 10 parcels of public land.

The parcels are in Antrim, Baraga, Benzie, Berrien, Delta, Gogebic, Midland, and Oakland counties. Three of the properties are on water.

Bidding is open now and ends in mid-June. Click here to see how to participate in the auctions.

An abandoned church parcel, with 225 feet of frontage on Lake Superior.

It's going to be hot this weekend, with highs close to record-setting on Friday.

Girl who fended off attempted kidnapper credits slime, 'Law & Order' with helping catch suspect

An 11-year-old Florida girl seen on viral video fending off a man who allegedly tried to kidnap her from a bus stop earlier this week has credited toy slime and "Law & Order: SVU" with helping to catch the suspect.