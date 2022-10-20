Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, likely to stay in adult jail

article

The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail will happen on Thursday, but there is no expectation that the 16-year-old will be moved to a juvenile facility anytime soon.

The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year following the tragedy at Oxford High School. Because the teen is being held at an adult facility, the monthly appearance is required by law due to Crumbley's age.

Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe has presided over all decisions related to the custody of Crumbley, maintaining that he has everything he needs and should remain at the Oakland County facility. The virtual hearings, which include both an attorney for the accused mass shooter and someone to oversee his health and status at the jail, have been short in recent months.

The 16-year-old's trial was originally scheduled for September, however, that was moved to after the holidays to better account for potential schedule disruptions for a jury.

His trial is currently set to start on January 17 but that is likely to change in the coming months.

Moving in tandem Crumbley's case is the expected criminal trial of Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer.

Both remain in jail as they await trial, which was delayed until next year to make time for more discovery.

