FBI raid at home on west Detroit, 8 families lose homes in Lincoln Park fire, new poll shows vaccine hesitancy

Federal and state law enforcement are conducting a raid at a west Detroit address Thursday morning.

Officers, including members of Michigan State Police and the FBI were spotted loading people onto school buses and entering a home on Greenview Street.

The scene was unfolding a little after 7 a.m. as officers were surrounding the home.

In addition to state and federal police, Detroit police were also at the house. They entered the house guns drawn and eventually brought a woman out of the home. Footage showed them handcuffing her, however, it's unclear why.

Police could be seen extracting several objects from homes, including large firearms at one point.

The entire raid took about 10 minutes.

Advertisement

Eight families lose homes in Lincoln Park apartment fire

A fire at a Lincoln Park apartment has forced eight families into hotels after a cooking mishap in one of the building's units on Tuesday. While only one person was treated for minor injuries, everyone will need to be out of their hotel by noon Thursday.

"I don’t really care about all that stuff. I was only worried about my mom and the cats. I don’t care about the stuff that was inside the house. I just cared about the people that were in there - my family and all the people in the apartment," 9-year-old Gabriella said.

Six of the families don't have renter's insurance. And for the two that do have it, finding a place to house them as they look for a long-term solution could be tough.

Lincoln Park Schools are stepping in to facilitate donations and if you want to help, contact Sherry Gardner and Maria Coss at 313-389-0827 or via email: Sherry.gardner@lpps.info

Doctors side with Whitmer on relief plan

The partisan football game that lawmakers and the governor are playing with a multi-billion dollar coronavirus relief proposal is not only a waste of time, but it's costing lives.

That's the sentiment of Michigan doctors that blamed the Republicans for the standstill and pleaded with them to pass Gretchen Whitmer's more expansive package.

"As a physician who cares for COVID-19 patients, I'm extremely disappointed that Republican legislators refuse to give healthcare professionals the resources we need to protect people, reduce sickness, and begin the process of safely returning to normal," said Dr. Farhan Bhatti of the Committee to Protect Medicare.

While recovery plans presented by the governor and the legislature mirror each other in funds for expanding vaccine distribution and testing capacity, both sides have very different opinions about how education relief should look.

Manslaughter charge likely for sucker puncher

Hatum Akrawi is expected to be sentenced to prison for manslaughter charges after a man he sucker-punched in late 2019 died days later.

Family of Shawn Kubic, the man who died after being struck in Kapone's Sports Tavern in St. Clair Shores in December, don't think the penalty fits the crime.

"It’ll never be enough," Kubic's mother Kathy Zelmanski said. "(Akrawi) is still alive, he’s still breathing. His family still has him. His little boy still has him."

Akrawi is set to be sentenced Thursday morning. The maximum sentence is 10 to 15 years.

Michigan's 1st Black majority-owned brewery opens in Chesterfield Township

It's all the more fitting that a brewery whose name is inspired by the cold weather would begin unveiling itself to the world during Michigan's coldest spell in a few winters.

Arctic Circles got its name after co-owner Eric Lehman's childhood, whose time was often spent with friends at his parent's house, which was cold whether it was winter or summer. Now, 15 years after high school when Lehman and Deven Sills became friends, they're opening a brewer together.

"We came into this pre-Covid, so we were already down the path of doing the construction," Lehman said. "Both him and I didn't even blink an eye, we're going to keep pushing forward."

The two will officially open their brewery in the summer. You'll find them in Chesterfield Township at 23 Mile and Gratiot.

Fatal crash ramp to the Lodge

Michigan State Police were dispatched to the Wyoming ramp that leads onto the southbound lanes on the Lodge after reports of an accident.

A preliminary investigation found a 25-year-old man from Detroit was traveling south on M-10 at a high rate of speed when they failed to accommodate a curve at Wyoming. The excessive speed forced the driver onto the exit ramp, jumping the curb and across the berm.

The driver was killed after crashing into a berm on the opposite side of the entrance ramp.

It's unknown if the driver was impaired and police are attributing the crash to excessive speed.

What else we're watching

Whitmer will unveil her $67 billion budget to Republicans on Thursday. It expands funding for schools and infrastructure. A house fire on Ashbury near Tireman has left the structure totaled and a family homeless. Nobody was injured. Inkster police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old male after he was allegedly shot dead. No one is in custody following the incident. Detroit Police Chief James Craig will be presenting officers and 911 dispatchers with the Chief Citation Award following bravery during a recent priority one call. A scavenger hunt is taking place at Beacon Park today. The event will take participants on an urban walk to 10 points of interest around the city.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

It's increasingly likely Michigan will be getting more snow accumulation on the ground Saturday. But until then, temperatures will remain in the 20s and teens. Thursday's high is expected to be 23 degrees with sun in the morning.

1 in 3 Americans say they certainly or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, poll finds

About 1 in 3 Americans say they definitely or probably won’t get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new poll that some experts say is discouraging news if the U.S. hopes to achieve herd immunity and vanquish the outbreak.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that while 67% of Americans plan to get vaccinated or have already done so, 15% are certain they won’t and 17% say probably not. Many expressed doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

The poll suggests that substantial skepticism persists more than a month and a half into a U.S. vaccination drive that has encountered few if any serious side effects. Resistance was found to run higher among younger people, people without college degrees, Black Americans and Republicans.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious-disease scientist, has estimated that somewhere between 70% and 85% of the U.S. population needs to get inoculated to stop the scourge that has killed close to 470,000 Americans. More recently, he said the spread of more contagious variants of the virus increases the need for more people to get their shots — and quickly.