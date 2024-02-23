Girl being taken off life support after shooting • Crumbley's venue change request denied • AT&T outage cause

Lamara Glenn, an 11-year-old girl who was injured in a drive-by shooting Tuesday in Detroit, will be taken off life support on Friday.

"Now, I have nothing. They took my only kid, my only baby. I don't have nothing," said Brandy Crenshaw, Lamara's mother. "(It's something) I never imagined ever thinking about, that I would have to do to my daughter as young as she is."

Lamara was sleeping on a couch at her aunt's home on Pennsylvania near Gratiot and I-94 when more than 20 shots were fired into the house.

The day after the shooting, Detroit police said four people were in custody. Police announced Thursday that a fifth suspect has been arrested.

"You all deserve everything y'all get. Everything," Crenshaw said. "I’m going to be at every court date."

Featured article

James Crumbley's change of venue request denied

The trial for James Crumbley will remain in Oakland County after a judge denied his request to move it.

His defense attorney argued he wouldn't be able to get a fair trial in the county after his wife Jennifer Crumbley was tried in the same courtroom earlier in February. Jennifer was convicted of four counts of involuntary manslaughter by an Oakland County jury.

Until Jennifer Crumbley's conviction, no parent had ever been found guilty in connection to their child committing a mass shooting. The unprecedented nature of the case only added to the media coverage of the trial.

Both parents were charged with the same crimes after their son carried out the Oxford High School shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

Featured article

Detroit Fire records best response times in years

Response times by the Detroit Fire Department are the best they have been in years.

"We have a response time for Code One emergencies of seven minutes and 30 seconds, which is the best it’s ever been since the implementation of EMS," said DFD Commissioner Charles Simms.

And that’s why Detroiters are hearing more sirens. Code 1 medical runs are up 70 percent since 2016, while all fire runs are down 40 percent.

"Right when you guys pulled up, you saw Engine 30 leave for a medical run," Simms said.

There is a national trend of higher medical runs than fire runs, and in general, people are in need of more medical treatment.

"We have EMTs coming on the job, we have paramedics that have been here for a long time," said Thomas Gerhart, president IFF Local 344. "I can’t say enough, I am so proud, I'm blessed to be the person representing all 1,300 of us."

Featured article

Cause of AT&T outage revealed

AT&T said the outage on Thursday that left tens of thousands of customers without service for hours was due to "an incorrect process" as the company was expanding its network.

Reports came in nationwide about the service not working. This outage, which lasted hours, also impacted some 911 lines.

"Based on our initial review, we believe that today’s outage was caused by the application and execution of an incorrect process used as we were expanding our network, not a cyber attack," according to an update from AT&T.

The company said its assessment of Thursday’s outage is ongoing at this time.

Featured article

FEMA relief center opens in Macomb County

Residents in Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties who were impacted by severe storms and tornadoes last summer can get help applying for aid at a FEMA center that opens Friday in Macomb County.

On Aug. 24, 2023, four tornadoes touched down in Michigan. These tornadoes and other powerful storms caused extensive damage around the state.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration at the center will assist with applying for federal disaster assistance and uploading documents. They will also provide education about ways to make their property more disaster resistant.

The FEMA center at the Chesterfield Township Fire Department Central Station will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday until further notice.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

A warm stretch is coming after a cold Saturday.

What else we're watching

Odysseus moon lander makes historic landing, transmits signal back

The Odysseus lunar lander, developed by Houston-based company Intuitive Machines, landed on the surface of the moon Thursday – and it was streamed live for the public.

The first U.S. commercial moon lander, Odysseus – also known by its nickname "Odie" – touched down at 6:23 p.m. ET near a crater called Malapert A in the south pole region of the moon. The company said the lunar lander transmitted a weak signal back.

Despite the spotty communication, Intuitive Machines, the company that built and managed the craft, confirmed that it had landed upright. But it did not provide additional details, including whether the lander had reached its intended destination near the moon’s south pole. The company ended its live webcast soon after identifying a lone, weak signal from the lander.

Read more here.