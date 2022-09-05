Harper Woods man charged in murder of mom and her boyfriend • Labor Day lineups • Justice for Dymaris Jones

Both the Detroit Jazz Fest and Arts Beats and Eats have a full schedule for the final day the holiday weekend. The Labor Day weekend ends a full line-up in both downtown Royal Oak and on the riverfront in the Detroit.

Both of the holiday weekend events will be ongoing the whole day.

At the Detroit Jazz Fest, the first event is at 12:45 p.m. when the University of Michigan Jazz Showcase at the JP Morgan Chase Main Stage. There are also performances at the Carhatt Amphitheater, Absopure Waterfront, and the Pyramid Stage.

At the Arts Beats & Eats lineup, the big closer is Flo Rida at the Jim Bean National Stage and Autumn Kings at the Shorts/Old Nation Alternative Rock Stage.

GOP Lt. Gov. candidate deletes post with militia flag

The Republican candidate for lieutenant governor deleted a post he made online that featured him in front of a flag associated with an anti-government militia group. Shane Hernandez "disavowed" the flag and "any such sentiments" it's affiliated with, he wrote in a tweet Saturday evening, saying it was part of a visit to the Port Austin Farmer's Market.

"Regarding my last post, I bought 8oz of honey from a small business owner, and he wanted to take a picture with me at his booth," Hernandez wrote on Twitter. "When I posted the picture, I did not notice the flag in the background."

Three Percenters is a group associated with fringe beliefs that a small force of armed individuals can overthrow a tyrannical government which its members argue is the current U.S. government, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

"Their perceptions of tyranny emanate from the radical conspiracy theories and paranoia rooted in the decades-old antigovernment extremist movement, and have repeatedly led to violence against America’s law enforcement, citizens and residents," the website's bio on the group reads. The group's flag includes the red and white stripes of the American flag with the number "3" shown as Roman numerals.

Harper Woods teen charged after killing his mom and her boyfriend

A 19-year-old Harper Woods teen was charged after allegedly killing his 45-year-old mom and her 52-year-old boyfriend on Friday.

Demond Thomas Burgen Jr. was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felony firearm. Burgen Jr. was arraigned and was given a $1,000,000.00 cash bond.

The charges stem from a September 02, 2022, incident that occurred inside a residence in the 19000 block of Woodside. Police say Burgen Jr. shot and killed his mother and mother's boyfriend.

The suspect was arrested after a brief standoff with police. Police said the motive is unclear at this time.

Family pleads for justice for son fatally shot while pumping gas in Detroit

The last thing Dymaris Jones was doing when he was gunned down is fill up his car at a gas station in April. The 27-year-old had been at a location on Seven Mile when a black Dodge Charger pulled up next to him and a suspect wielding an assault rifle got out and fired several shots. Jones would die from his injuries.

"Dymaris was my only child, my baby, I miss him so much. I hate the fact this has happened to our son," said Vera Jones, his mother. "I hate the fact that this has happened to all the other mother’s out here."

Family of Dymaris gathered Sunday to make a plea to the public: Bring our son's killer to justice. "If you know something, say something. Don’t let it be a secret this has gone on far too long and too much where people just killing each other over nothing," said Steven Jones, his father.

Jones had big aspirations when he was killed. Already a world champion in the video gaming world, he had hopes of pursuing it more. Surveillance footage of the evening caught a black Charger in the area of 5844 East Seven Mile on April 13. The suspect car had one black front passenger side rim while the others were silver alloyed.

Lupus Detroit raises disease awareness through annual walk in Pallister Park

Lupus Detroit is a non-profit founded 10 years ago with their community of Lupus Warriors who support others dealing with the disease. Founder Sharon Harris understands what it's like because she too is living with Lupus. This annual walk has been held for 10 years to raise awareness about the chronic autoimmune disease that can damage any part of the body.

When asked about the challenges she's faced over the last 20 years, Harris recalled the greatest hits: "Her strength number one and the support that her family, our warriors and the church give her. Her family and friends."

Lupus is most common among women and girls between the ages of 15 and 44 years old. Women of color are more likely to have Lupus. Symptoms can show up in many forms; for one person it can be a fever accompanied by swollen and achy joints. In another person, it may be a symptom of being tired all the time or having kidney trouble. Some may even have rashes.

Some symptoms change or might get better or worse. Lupus Detroit is focused on being a big support for Lupus Warriors; financially, emotionally and spiritually. Head to lupusdetroit.org to connect with resources or to contribute to the important cause.

Daily Forecast

Labor Day will be on the grayer side with cloudy conditions blocking most sunlight trying to peek through. It'll be a slightly-cooler day to as temperatures only expect to hit the mid-70s.

What else we're watching

Faculty with Eastern Michigan University are threatening to protest the college as the union representing staff and professors plans to vote on whether to go on strike Tuesday. Classes have already begun which means the strike could disrupt class schedules. Specs Howard, the media giant who started an influential media and arts school has died. He passed in the early hours Saturday. WWII Veterans and Rosie the RIveters will gather in Ypsilanti Township for the annual Labor Day Ring a Bell for Rosie event, which is hosted at Willow Run Airport. The formal ceremony begins at 12:30 p.m. Along with the annual Hamtramck Yacht Race on Labor Day, there is also a competition involving push-carts that look like canoes on wheels. The race will pit patrons of different bars against one another down Joseph Campau. Both Michigan and Michigan State began their latest college football campaigns on high notes this weekend when the Spartans survived a late scare against Western Michigan while the Wolverines dominated Colorado State.

2 suspects wanted after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbing spree across Saskatchewan, Canada

Canadian police searched across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.

The suspects also injured 15 people in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and badly shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon.

"No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They’re going to be terrified to open their door," said Weldon resident Ruby Works, who was close to one of the victims. Police, meanwhile, said a vehicle reportedly carrying the two suspects had been spotted in Regina, about 335 kilometers (208 miles) south of the communities where the stabbings occurred.