HS teacher gets jail for sex crimes • Gang member shot by Detroit police • 'Baby Garnet' mom extradited to MI

A former Lake Orion High School teacher will spend a year in jail for sex crimes against a student.

Kathleen 'Kate' Boozer's sentence is the result of a deal because she pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree criminal sex crimes. Two other charges were thus dropped. She must also register as a sex offender, receive sex offender treatment, and can have no contact with the victim or his family.

Kathleen 'Kate' Boozer was facing 15 years in prison after a former student said they had sexual relations several times while he was a junior in high school.

Boozer faced a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Ryan Crue previously told FOX 2 he had sex with Boozer, his former Spanish teacher, in 2014 when he was 16 and she was 28. Sometimes, it happened in her classroom at school, he said.

"We made a chore out of getting big sheets of black construction paper and covering every window in the classroom including even the small notch window in the door so there was no way to see in the classroom," he said.

Crue's mother brought concerns about her son's relationship with Boozer to the school before even knowing it was sexual.

Gang member shot by Detroit police

A man who Detroit police say is a gang member is in critical condition after he was shot by officers Tuesday night.

Police Chief James White said the man ran when officers tried to stop him in Southwest Detroit. He was shot three times after pointing a gun at officers near Omaha and Annabelle streets.

"As they get to the other side of the fence, the suspect turns, produces a handgun, and the officers feared for their life. One officer fired three shots, all three shots took effect," White said.

The officers were patrolling in the area after an increase in violent crime, including a shooting that injured a 2-year-old child Tuesday morning.

"I know that he's known to the officers," White said. "I know he's been identified as a gang member, and as I've indicated, these officers were in this area patrolling, do exactly as we've asked them to do."

Mother of "Baby Garnet" extradited to Michigan

The mother of a baby found dead in a toilet in northern Michigan 25 years ago is back in the state to face murder charges.

Baby Garnet, named by local officials, was found in a vault toilet in 1997 at the Garnet Lake Campground in the Upper Peninsula.

While the case went cold, a review of the case in 2017 used DNA to locate family members of the infant. Eventually, police found the baby's mother, 58-year-old Nancy Ann Gerwatowski, in Wyoming.

Nancy Ann Gerwatoski, 58 (photo: Mackinac County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say she admitted that she gave birth to the baby. She is facing a homicide-open murder charge. A judge denied her bond Sunday.

Dixon wins GOP nomination, other election results

Tudor Dixon won the Republican nomination for Michigan governor Tuesday, and will face off against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. As results came in, the businesswoman and conservative commentator quickly took the lead.

Other big elections include Michigan's 11th District, which pitted Andy Levin and Haley Stevens against each other. Stevens won. Rashida Tlaib won the12th District.

A heat advisory goes into effect at noon.

Biden to sign executive order aimed at protecting travel for abortion

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure.

More specifically, one of the directives Biden will issue will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for specific Medicaid waivers that would, in effect, help them treat women who have traveled from out of state.

The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The details were described by senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of a formal announcement.

Read more here.