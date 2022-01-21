Judge apologizes for belittling man, person of interest in missing teen, housekeeper stole $571K in goods

Police in Oak Park said a man died late Thursday night after being shot and crashing into an apartment complex nearby.

Police were called to the Loop Apartments near 696 and Greenfield around 11:15 p.m. and found a car that had crashed into the building. When they approached the car, they said a 33-year-old man was dead in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound.

Police said they believe the shooting happened on Lincoln Drive near Greenfield, just a few blocks away.

‘I made a mistake’: Judge apologizes for belittling man over weeds at home

A Michigan judge who told a 72-year-old man who is fighting cancer that she would give him jail time if possible for the condition of weeds on his property in Hamtramck has apologized for her words and actions, saying she made a mistake and acted intemperately.

Judge Alexis Krot has apologized to the 72-year-old man and the community for the way she handled his case of overgrown weeds.

"Shameful!" Judge Alexis Krot said in the recorded zoom. "If I could give you jail time on this, I would."

During a virtual hearing, Burhan Chowdhury is seen struggling with the language as his son attempts to explain why the yard was messy. He was cited by the city's code enforcement for his overgrown yard.

Thursday afternoon, the judge released a statement that she was embarrassed for her reaction to the problem - a $100 fine - and said that she expects more of herself.

"I made a mistake. I acted intemperately. I’m very embarrassed that I did so. I apologize to the person who appeared before me and to our entire community for having failed to meet the high standards we expect of our judicial officers and that I expect of myself."

Read her full statement on this page.

Person of interest questioned in Eastpointe missing 17-year-old

It's been more than two weeks since 17-year-old Zion Foster was seen and her mom said the one person she believes her daughter was with is lying. Now police have questioned him as a person of interest in the case.

Person of interest Jaylin Brazier.

Ciera Milton says Jaylin Brazier, the person of interest, is her ex-husband’s cousin and picked Zion up from their Eastpointe home to hang out. She said this was something they did often and she tracked her daughter's location to a home near Seven Mile and Greenfield in Detroit, where Brazier lives.

Zion texted her later saying she was coming home, but never did.

Ciera called Brazier who she claims said, "He told me he hadn’t seen or been in contact with her 'for three years' which is impossible when you were in my driveway and gave me a hug."

Police have questioned Brazier and said he turned himself into authorities.

Milton said there is a bit of relief that the last person she believes was with her daughter is now being questioned by police but she's not settled yet.

"I saw a lot of people being relieved like yes, but I was more along the lines like partially, finally," Milton said. "Therein is the fear, you know? You’re nervous about a phone call. You’re nervous about a knock at the door."

Housekeeper charged with stealing over $571,000 from homes

Police in West Bloomfield said a 39-year-old housekeeper was arrested after stealing more than $500,000 in luxury items from her clients over the past four months.

Beata Tarnawska, 39, allegedly admitted to a homeowner that she stole a luxury watch. When police searched Tarnawska's West Bloomfield home, they recovered several other items that are believed to have been stolen by the housekeeper.

Police served a search warrant at her home and found items belonging to at least 20 victims including watches, cash, coins, jewelry, Gucci bags, and more. Police said they were all taken from private hoes throughout Oakland County are valued at more than $571,000.

Police believe there are other victims and ask anyone who worked with Tarnawska to call detectives at (248) 975-8960.

Daily Forecast

Cold but bright Friday with a chance of snow coming on Monday!

We'll get to just above 20 degrees Friday - not exactly warm - but it is January in Michigan, after all.