Man gets prison for trying to kidnap ex from 20 years ago • UM to name new president • Detroit named top place

A Massachusetts man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison this week after authorities say he traveled to Michigan to kidnap an ex-girlfriend.

Damon Burke, 49, and the victim had broken up around 20 years ago, and they had no recent contact when he decided to come to Metro Detroit and attempt to kidnap her.

Damon Burke

Burke had previously stalked the victim and restrained her in a vehicle without her consent after their relationship ended. That episode led to a conviction on state charges of criminal possession of a firearm in New York in 2002.

In March 2021, Burke resumed his harassment of the victim after driving from Massachusetts to Michigan, Burke assaulted the woman’s housemate in Northville and tried to steal a key to the victim’s home in West Bloomfield. Burke then attempted to go to the victim’s home.

Police later stopped Burke near that location. He refused to talk to officers, but they found he had an envelope with his ex-girlfriend's name on it. It contained a letter that said, "I’ll come back to you."

Man accused of buying gun used to kill police officer to stay in jail

Sheldon Avery Thomas is accused of buying a gun for another man, who later used that gun to kill Detroit police officer Loren Courts.

According to criminal complaint, Thomas, 26, admitted that he lied and said the Draco gun be bought was for himself. However, he was seen on video giving that gun to 19-year-old Ehmani Davis.

A month later, Davis used that gun to shoot and kill Courts. Davis was killed by police when he came outside and approached officers after the shooting.

Thomas is charged with making a false statement in the acquisition of the firearm. He has no previous criminal record, but a federal judge ruled he will remain in federal custody Until his next court date on July 25.

TIME names Detroit on list of best places

Detroit is one of the best places in the world, according to TIME Magazine.

TIME asked its international contributors for nominations for the World's Greatest Places 2022.

The magazine said it considered places "offering new and exciting experiences." Detroit was just one of five United States cities on the list.

TIME described Detroit as a "newfound glory," noting that the city is recovering after bankruptcy. A wireless charging road coming to Detroit was also highlighted.

The Motown Museum expansion was included as well.

UM Board of Regents to elect new president

The University of Michigan Board of Regents is expected select Santa Ono as the new president Wednesday.

Ono will replace interim president Mary Sue Coleman, who has been in the role since Mark Schlissel was removed in January.

Ono is the president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia.

He has also held the role of president at the University of Cincinnati. He was named America's most notable university president by Inside Higher Education in 2015, while in Ohio.

Jan. 6 rioter apologizes to officers following House testimony

A man who joined the pro-Trump mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol apologized Tuesday to officers who protected the building after telling lawmakers that he regrets being duped by the former president's lies of election fraud.

During a hearing before the U.S. House committee that's investigating the insurrection, Stephen Ayres testified that he felt called by former President Donald Trump to come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

He described being swept up by Trump's bogus claims, and believing as he marched to the Capitol that Trump would join them there and that there was still a chance the election could be overturned.

Read more here.