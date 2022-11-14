Manhunt at Oakland University • Symptoms of RSV • Couple killed in Northville rollover

article

Residents staying at or near Oakland University were asked to stay indoors Monday morning due to a search for multiple armed suspects being near the campus.

The school confirmed that at least two armed men were spotted near East Campus and had been chased by police from Grand Blanc Township near an auto dealership. The manhunt is connected to a stolen vehicle investigation out of Genesee County that ended on I-75 where multiple vehicles crashed.

The suspects on campus are described as young Black males with a slim build. One Suspect is wearing a blue hoodie.

Oakland County Sheriffs were first made aware of the incident in Genesee County at 3:42 a.m. An alert from Oakland University police for community members to shelter in place was sent out 10 minutes later.

At the time, police were searching for two possibly armed subjects near Adams Road and Walton Boulevard. Currently, the suspects are believed to be in or around Meadow Brook Amphitheatre.

As the investigation at the school has continued, Oakland County Sheriffs responded to reports of stolen vehicles out of Genesee County. It was confirmed around 5:45 a.m. that three stolen vehicles had crashed on southbound I-75 near Joslyn.

It's not clear how many were injured, but police confirmed the crash was a fatal. A fourth stolen vehicle is on OU's campus and was abandoned after two suspects fled.

The crash has closed the exit ramp at Joslyn, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Oakland University also asked commuters to not come to campus while the search for the suspects continued.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the OUPD at (248) 370-3331.

What's the difference between RSV, the Flu, and Covid

Since Oct. 1, Detroit Medical Center says more than 800 patients have tested positive for RSV, the pediatric respiratory illness that has hospitalized infants and young kids at a higher rate this season.

Sarah Rauner, a pediatric chief specialist at Corewell said the "mass majority" of children will not need to be hospitalized if they contract RSV, also known as respiratory syncytial virus. Treatments like bed rest, careful monitoring, and comfort measures should be enough for most cases.

It might not be immediately clear if a child that has symptoms will test positive for RSV. Both the flu and COVID-19 are also creating issues for doctors this season and are expected to add pressure to the health industry in the coming months. RSV is more of a snotty virus.

"It's thick, sticky secretions, they're mucusy, they cough, they choke on their mucus, so it’s what I like to call a very wet virus where it's very wet," she said. "The eyes run, the nose runs." Meanwhile the common cold comes with more mild symptoms and a flu infection could be more severe, with higher fevers, sore threats, body aches, and a dry cough. And of course there's COVID-19.

Couple killed in Northville Township rollover

A Northville couple was killed in a rollover crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened at 12:17 a.m. on Bayberry Way, which is located in the area of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township.

Police say the vehicle was attempting to navigate a curve in the neighborhood when it left the roadway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

"Upon arrival, Northville Township Fire Department personnel utilized extrication equipment in order to remove the occupants," police said in a news release. Both occupants did not survive the crash, police said.

The driver has been identified as 46-year-old Omar Salamen, of Northville. The passenger has been identified as Salamen’s wife, 40-year-old Manal Kadry. The couple leaves behind four kids. The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Police wrap up investigation into tunnel assault at UM

The University of Michigan Police Department says they concluded their investigation in the big house tunnel assault of several players earlier this month. "In collaboration with our law enforcement partners and Michigan State University, UMPD has thoroughly investigated what occurred," UMPD said in a statement to FOX 2.

Police say the case has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review. A total of eight Michigan State players have been suspended for their role in the alleged assault of University of Michigan players.

Four additional players were suspended last Tuesday: Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, and Brandon White - in addition to the original group of Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose, and Zion Young. Michigan State announced that the suspensions will remain active until the investigation concludes.

Video showed a brawl involving at least 10 MSU players when two U of M players entered the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Investigators said the victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in critical condition. Police said he is still being treated at the hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting suspects were known to the victim and were quickly identified. Police said the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) was activated and a search warrant for the suspect's residence was conducted by the Downriver Mutual Aid Task Force SWAT Team in the city of Detroit.

Police said one adult man and one adult woman were taken into custody without further incident. At this time, investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. The firearm believe to have been used during the crime was recovered by police. The Allen Park Detective Bureau is continuing the investigation.

Daily Forecast

Snow? This week? It's likely. But not before some sunny conditions along with chilly temperatures to kick off Monday. The precipitation could come as soon as Tuesday.

What else we're watching

The Ferndale School District will be closed Monday following reports of a threat made on social media. Both the high school and middle school will be closed A bus plowed through a local elementary school in Saline over the weekend. Saline Area Schools says the bus was being used by a local business to shuttle passengers to an event when it crashed. Learn more here Overcrowding and capacity issues are plaguing pet shelters in Metro Detroit. The Michigan Pet Alliance is hosting a live panel with industry leaders to talk about the issues that shelters have dealt with. As reviews of the 2022 midterms continue to come in, there's one place where Gretchen Whitmer's support didn't flourish: in Dearborn where one precinct noted a 40% drop in support from the previous election. The dramatic swing happened among voters upset about school policies within the local district. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell won his first ever road game after the Lions earned a victory in a close game with the Chicago Bears. Miraculously, the Lions two-game win streak has out them in third place in the division after a 1-6 start.

FTX bankruptcy filing: What's happening at the crypto exchange?

The imploding cryptocurrency trading firm FTX is now short billions of dollars after experiencing the crypto equivalent of a bank run.

The exchange, formerly one of the world's largest, sought bankruptcy protection last week, and its CEO and founder resigned. Hours later, the trading firm said there had been "unauthorized access" and that funds had disappeared. Analysts say hundreds of millions of dollars may have vanished.

The unraveling of the once-giant exchange is sending shockwaves through the industry. Here's a look at the company's collapse so far:

