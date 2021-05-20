Michigan bars and restaurant curfews to end June 1

On June 1, Michigan bars and restaurants will no longer be forced to close at 11 p.m. as part of the state's updated plan to resume some sense of normalcy this summer.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all outdoor capacity limits will be lifted on June 1 during a press conference in Midland. She also said the state will take its final step and lift the broad mask and indoor gatherings order on July 1.

RELATED: Do you still have to wear a mask in Michigan?

However, she did not say how bars and restaurants factor into the equation. During the question and answer portion of her press conference, she responded to a question with "curfews are dropped as well". The question could not be heard.

FOX 2 has confirmed with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) that curfews for bars and restaurants will be dropped, effective June 1.

The curfews have been in place since early February when bars and restaurants were able to reopen following the fall and winter surge in COVID-19 cases in Michigan.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, when the CDC announced new mask guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, it set off a ripple effect that's caused dramatic changes throughout Michigan. The next day, on Friday, May 14, Whitmer announced that the mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 would be lifted. That same day, Michigan Republicans said it was time to fully re-open and end all capacity restrictions in the state.