Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones removed from committee assignments 1 day after facing more felony charges

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones (D-Inkster) was removed from committee assignments Thursday.

Jones has been in and out of court since he was arrested in April for allegedly crashing his SUV while drunk in Livingston County.

On Tuesday, Jones, 26, had his bond revoked for violating the conditions of the bond a third time after his tether showed alcohol in his system. He was arrested but appeared in court via Zoom the next day after he allegedly tried to sneak a handcuff key into jail.

Jones is accused of taping the key to his foot. It was found during intake, Sheriff Michael Murphy said.

State House Speaker Jason Wentworth (R-Farwell) removed Jones from his committee assignments.

House Democratic Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Township) responded to the removal in a statement.

"Rep. Jones is facing an increasing number of serious charges. Our priority is providing him with the support he needs to meet these challenges and stay healthy. We are focused on ensuring Rep. Jones has a fair pathway to accountability so we can move forward together," she said.

Jones is facing felony charges for the key.

He was given a $100,000 cash or surety bond and ordered to not possess any weapons. He must also surrender any items used in the course of duty by law enforcement officers. He served as an auxiliary police officer in Inkster.

Jones is due back in court Friday for a pretrial hearing.

