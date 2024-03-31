What the minimum annual income is to be considered middle class in Michigan, an assault leads to an hours-long stand-off in Royal Oak, and you can get free Detroit Zoo admission when you recycle old electronics: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Michigan's middle class: Here's the minimum annual income A recent study has figured out the minimum annual income required for a family of four to be considered middle class in each state. The middle class is capturing a lower share of income than in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, according to Oliver Rust, head of product at independent inflation data aggregator Truflation.

2. Assault leads to hours-long standoff in Royal Oak; armed suspect taken into custody A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a family member and barricaded himself inside a Royal Oak home Monday evening. Police were called to the home in the 1600 block of Whitcomb after the victim reported the assault around 4:55 p.m. When officers arrived, the 46-year-old man was barricaded inside the home, along with his wife and children.

3. Police storm home in Royal Oak after several hour stand-off Police forced their way into a Royal Oak home during a stand-off that lasted over three hours Monday evening. The incident began just before 7 p.m., in the area of N. Campbell Road and Whitcomb Avenue, according to Royal Oak police. The public was being asked to avoid the area for hours.

4. Recycle old electronics and get free admission to the Detroit Zoo Next month, the Detroit Zoo will hand out free tickets in exchange for old electronics to recycle. From 9 a.m. to noon April 20 and 21, bring electronics to the donation spot, the surface lot of the zoo off 10 Mile Road. Each vehicle that brings items to recycle will receive a ticket to the zoo, and cars with large loads will get two tickets.



5. Palisades nuclear power plant in Michigan to reopen with $1.52 billion loan from federal government A nuclear power plant located in southwest Michigan that was shuttered two years ago will come back online with the help of a $1.5 billion loan from the federal government. The Holtec Palisades plant, based in Covert Township along Lake Michigan, will resume operations thanks to a conditional loan from the U.S. Department of Energy that's intended to restore service to the facility.

6. Amazon driver in ski mask enters Farmington Hills home to deliver package An Amazon delivery driver crossed the line when he ventured into a man's home to drop off a package – all while wearing a ski mask and an Amazon vest. While getting ready for work last Tuesday, David Boggs of Farmington Hills thought his cat had left the house when he heard his front door open. As he went to check, what he actually saw was much more unexpected.

7. Construction worker killed while working at Redford school A construction site accident killed a 21-year-old worker Wednesday morning in Redford Township. Police said the victim was working on a pressurized pipe at George H. Fisher Elementary School at 10000 Crosley when the pipe burst just before 9:30 a.m., killing him.

8. Missing jet skier found dead in Lake St. Clair on 22nd birthday On the day he was meant to celebrate his 22nd birthday, Jonathan Kloss's body was found in Lake St. Clair's Anchor Bay after he and a friend went missing while jet skiing the night before. The Chesterfield Township man was discovered dead just after 12 p.m. on Friday, Chesterfield Township police confirmed in a news release.

9. 1 person missing, another rescued after jet skis flip in Lake St. Clair Two people went missing after the jet skis they were riding flipped in the Anchor Bay area of Lake St. Clair, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit. One person had a life jacket on and was rescued; they were transported to a local hospital, the coast guard told FOX 2.

10. Wyandotte woman fatally stabbed, suspect sets self on fire during arrest After a 55-year-old woman was fatally stabbed, the accused killer set himself on fire as police were in the process of arresting him. On March 23, coworkers of Hee Jung Pak-Kim reported that she had not come into work for several days, prompting police to check on her. Officers found Pak-Kim dead inside her Wyandotte home at the 2700 block of 10th Street.