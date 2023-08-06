Amusement park guests evacuated from a 205-foot-tall roller coaster in Ohio, GLWA lifts boil advisory for 5 cities after a Macomb County water main break, and a Taco Bell manager was allegedly killed by a homeless employee he let stay with him: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Ohio amusement park guests evacuate 205-foot-tall roller coaster, forced to walk down A thrilling day at an amusement park in Sandusky, Ohio turned into a nerve-wracking ordeal Monday for several roller coaster riders, who were evacuated from a 205-foot-tall roller coaster after the ride experienced a mechanical issue. Video, recorded by Josh Lett, shows a handful of riders walking down a steep incline of steps on the side of the Magnum XL-200 – a Cedar Point ride that was once the world’s "fastest and steepest complete-circuit coaster."

2. Want to live on a cruise ship? A 2-year trip around the world from Florida will cost you this much A new cruise experience could be more affordable than the rent or mortgage you’re paying on land. There’s a new option to live on a cruise ship while traveling the world.

3. Boil advisory lifted in five communities after GLWA water main break The boil water advisory for communities impacted by a water main break in northern Metro Detroit this week has been lifted. Residents in Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, the Village of New Haven, and the eastern portion of Rochester no longer need to take the precaution, the Great Lakes Water Authority said.

4. Boil water advisory issued for 5 cities after large Macomb County water main break Several Macomb County communities and one Oakland County city were under boil water advisories after a large water main break Tuesday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) had issued a mandatory boil water advisory for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the city of Rochester (Rochester east, GLWA District).

5. Taco Bell manager killed by homeless employee he let stay with him, mother says Louis Stafford offered to help an employee who fell on hard times, but no one could imagine it would end in a fatal shooting. Stafford is remembered for his big smile - and an even bigger heart. His mother wants to share what kind of person her son was, and wants to give everyone a warning.

"He was so emotional, he loved cats he was a soft-hearted guy," said Leola Stafford. "He was a good friend, never known him to be a bad friend to anybody."

6. Woman killed by ex-husband morning of divorce hearing; police find him standing over body A woman - going through a bitter break-up - is shot and killed on her way to her divorce hearing. It was after 7 a.m. Friday morning when Andricka McIntosh was shot and killed in front of her home on Gunston near Connor on Detroit’s east side.

"She was a very caring person, she was lovable, she was open, very open and very giving," said Sa'niyah McIntosh, the victim's daughter."

7. Couple plans to start business after woman wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket A woman and her husband will be able to achieve a goal of starting a business after winning $1 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.

"I stopped on my way to visit family, and the purple Diamond Wild Time ticket stood out," said the 49-year-old woman who chose to remain anonymous. "I decided to buy one and scratched it in the car."

8. Pregnant woman and her boyfriend shot to death inside their car in Inkster A pregnant woman and her boyfriend were shot to death inside their car in Inkster. It has left two families heartbroken and desperate for someone to be held responsible.

"It’s like a dream that I can’t wake up from," said Verna Evans.

Evans is battling staggering heartbreak days after her pregnant daughter 28-year-old Shelly Pettaway was gunned down in Inkster last Sunday night.

9. Home Depot hot dogs make triumphant return after pandemic shutdown Hot dogs used to be the best part of shopping for a home improvement project. But during the pandemic, Home Depot stopped selling hot dogs outside its stores. Starting Tuesday there is some fantastic news - 'Depot dogs are back. The first location of six that sell hot dogs outside Home Depot stores in Metro Detroit, has reopened - with more to follow.

10. Pilot project coming to I-94 next week will make it 'world's most sophisticated roadway' One of the incoming road construction projects expected to start next week will be unlike anything Michigan has installed in its highways before. Beginning Monday, Aug. 7, the shoulder of I-94 traveling westbound in western Wayne County will be closed for the installation of a pilot project focused around automated vehicles.