Mental health calls take toll on Detroit police • Lions season kicks off • UAW strike economy impacts

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

Detroit police have been handling an influx of mental health calls recently, something that takes a toll on officers as they work to help people in crisis.

Chief James White discussed this after officers spent 12 hours Wednesday negotiating with a woman who ultimately died by suicide. They started a prayer circle as they tried to help.

"My heart goes out to her mom. I talked to her last night, and she was very brave and very strong, but you can see she was broken and we grieved with her and we really wanted a better outcome - a different outcome to get this young lady the help she needed, but unfortunately it wasn’t so," White said.

White later returned to the building and found his officers in tears.

"When I went back and saw them many of them were in tears – most of them were in tears – and they felt it. These officers live this work. It was just a very sad situation and environment," he said.

So far this year, the department has responded to 1,195 calls of a suicide in progress. In the past week - that number has been 26.

"The numbers that we see in DPD are off the charts and I talked to my colleagues around the state, around the country, and they're seeing an uptick as well," White said.

White, a licensed mental health professional himself, continues to expand the department's Critical Incident Team. They recently added 10 new officers to handle the influx of mental health calls. But the reality is - they are not mental health providers.

Featured article

Lions season kicks off tonight

NFL is back - the Lions season starts tonight, with Detroit taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road at 8:20 p.m.

The future of the team looks bright, but is this year the one we'll finally see the team go all the way? Only time will tell.

Read up on Lions coverage ahead of kickoff:

UAW strike potential raises concerns about economy

There's only one week left for the United Auto Workers union and Big Three to reach an agreement before employees take to the picket line.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the union is prepared to strike against General Motors, Stellantis, and Ford if a tentative deal isn't reached by Sept. 14.

A strike, if it happens, could have major impacts on the economy, experts say.

"You know this is a big challenge," said Alan Amici. "It’s a tough time for the labor unions. It’s a tough time for the OEMs."

Amici is the president and CEO of the Center for Automotive Research. He said a strike would be disastrous for not just Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, but for the companies that work in the supply chain that provides parts to the companies.

"These are generally the really large suppliers, and they’re well-known names like Bosch and Continental and Aptiv and Eaton, these are companies that we’ve heard about, we know. They employ many employees throughout the Midwest and throughout the country," said Amici.

Featured article

Security camera installer picks unlikely victim

If given the choice, who would you believe: a man who runs a security camera installation business with a bunch of bad reviews, a website that's been deemed risky, and a horrible standing with the Better Business Bureau – or a Catholic Priest?

Father Joseph Marquis leads the congregation at Heart Byzantine Catholic Church in Livonia and says they're a small congregation and spent a lot of effort to get funds for closed-circuit cameras.

Daniel Petrone owns Petrone Solutions and agreed to do the job. But Fr. Joseph says he got ripped off instead.

"We're not exactly rolling in the green, so we had a fundraiser, our ladies of Sacred Heart raised money and they got us the money to pay for our CCTV cameras," Fr. Joseph said.

In total, they raised $4,500 and a parishioner recommended Petrone to come in and do the work

"(I was told) He's got a family. He's trying to make a living. And he's a very nice man. Why don't you give him a call?" Fr. Joseph said.

So he hired Petrone and paid a $2,000 deposit up front in June. Then he didn't hear from him for weeks.

Featured article

State rep calls for changes, wants to hear from people impacted

Rep. Kevin Coleman said his city, Westland, is the epicenter of power outages in Metro Detroit.

After severe weather recently led to hundreds of thousands of homes losing power, he's putting out the call to better understand the experiences of those who repeatedly lose power.

"Somebody like me, I can sit in the dark. I’m Okay," he said. "But I think about senior citizens, people with medical issues, people who rely on oxygen (and) medical devices. I want to know how they’re making it. How are they understanding and going through this?"

Coleman said DTE's record profits should be reinvested into the community "so we have a reliable energy grid."

"The taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for creating a reliable grid," he said.

Featured article

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

Cooler weather is arriving.

What else we're watching

Hurricane Lee forms, expected to rapidly intensify into 'extremely dangerous' major storm by Friday

Hurricane Lee is now roaring across the Atlantic Ocean as the storm continues to strengthen through the week and is on track to form into an "extremely dangerous" major cyclone.

Maximum winds have increased to at least 80 mph as of Thursday morning, and with favorable atmospheric and warm water conditions in place, the storm is expected to begin rapid intensification later Thursday, reaching at least Category 3 status by early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to eventually reach at least Category 4 status by the weekend, perhaps even becoming a Category 5 storm.

"This storm is going to be a monster," FOX Weather meteorologist Stephen Morgan said.

Read more here.