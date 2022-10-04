Pontiac man gunned down on birthday • World's tallest cat • Final stretch of election season

article

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the murder of a Pontiac man who was found with a gunshot wound Monday.

As the community held a vigil for Guillermo Rosado, who was gunned down on his birthday, his family pleaded for help in finding the people that shot him.

"He wasn't trying to cause any trouble to anybody. I don't understand why this happened," said Kathleen Pena, his Rosado's mother.

According to police, the Waterford Regional Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac after receiving a report of a man being shot. It happened in around 1:46 a.m. on Oct. 4.

When police arrived, they found the 26-year-old slumped over the center console of his vehicle. Attempts at reviving Rosado were unsuccessful. An autopsy has been scheduled.

Dozens of people showed up with candles and balloons Monday evening to say goodbye to the victim. His dad said they heard the news over the phone.

"We got a call he'd been shot in his own truck - in his own car in his own yard. I hope that they find these people," he said.

Detectives and the Sheriff’s Office Forensic Science Laboratory are actively investigating the case. Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Crime Stoppers pays a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters remain anonymous.

Another delayed ShotSpotter vote today

The Detroit City Council has delayed a third scheduled vote on expanding a gunshot detecting technology. The city council has twice delayed votes on whether to allocate millions of dollars to broadening the reach of ShotSpotter in Detroit, following endorsements from the police department that the technology helps police quickly respond to reports of gunshots.

Last week, Detroit City Council approved a $1.5 million contract for ShotSpotter, which is already deployed in the 8th and 9th precinct in the city - on the east side and on the west side. A vote to allocate $7 million more in funding for ShotSpotter is scheduled for Oct. 4. If approved, the gunshot-detecting technology would be increased to nine more neighborhoods.

City council meetings where ShotSpotter was discussed have drawn large crowds to the Tuesday meetings, with community members falling on both sides of the debate. Some don't believe it's the best way to spend the money, which comes from a Covid relief package that came from the federal government.

The council voted a 6 to 3 in favor of extending the existing program. City Council President Mary Sheffield said she’d support an expansion if the funding money can come from somewhere else in the budget.

Farmington Hills man has world's tallest cat

Cats owned by a Farmington Hills man continued their reign as some of the biggest house pets in the world after Guinness World Records declared one to be the tallest and the other to have the longest tail. Will Powers who owns the cats has a history of having big felines.

Two of his previous cats hold the all-time records for tallest cat and cat with the longest tail before both perished in a fire. Now, Fenrir Antares Powers which is a Savannah breed, and Altair Cygnus Powers which is a Maine Coon breed, have taken over the record of the largest living cats in terms of height and tail length.

"Call him the Big Chungus or the Chonk, he just grew and grew like Clifford the Big Red Dog," Powers said in an interview with Guinness World Records, talking about Fenrir.

Fenrir is 18.83 inches tall. He comes from a long line of massive house cats and is the current record holder for tallest living cat. Powers says he is very loving, very outgoing, and he's often used as a therapy animal at Powers pet rescue.

Detroit police to discuss fatal shooting of mentally ill man Tuesday

Days after the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Detroit, questions regarding the circumstances around the incident between police and Porter Burks are still swirling. A police response to reports of a man with a knife turned deadly after he allegedly charged officers who fired several shots, killing him.

Family of Burks have hired an attorney to represent them going forward, who told FOX 2 that Burks was shot "over 30 times" during the incident.

Police plan to speak about the incident Tuesday afternoon. FOX 2 will stream the press conference live.

Per department policy, multiple officers were placed on administrative leave while officials investigate the shooting.

Michigan enters final stretch of election season

Only 36 days now separate voters from election day during a consequential midterm race in Michigan this November. It will be the first election undertaken in Michigan's new districts, mixing up some of the competitiveness of each area.

It could be the first term in years that the makeup of the Michigan legislature could be in play as Democrats make a play for a majority in the state House and Senate following redistricting that reduced partisan gerrymandering in the state.

It's also the first reelection campaign for all three of Michigan's statewide office holders at the Secretary of State, Attorney General's Office, and the governor's house.

But the drama doesn't stop there. Three ballot proposals are also up for a vote and could be the driving factor behind high turnout this season as voters weigh term limits, voting access, and abortion rights.

Southeast Michigan may get a taste of temperatures in the 70s Tuesday as the weather rebounds to warmer conditions for two days. It won't last forever though as temperatures are expected to cool by Thursday.

Nike will offer major discounts on shoes, apparel following a report of excess product

Consumers who are sick of the ongoing impacts of inflation are soon to experience a bit of relief following an announcement from Nike which plans to liquidate some of it's products following a recent flood of inventory.

According to a report by The New York Post, Nike said it's planning to offer sales of up to 44% overall and 65% in North America, the company as it reported for its latest quarter last week.

The company is blaming supply chain issues for a lag in product movement which resulted in the company overstocking some items while others arrived late.

"We effectively have a few seasons landing in the marketplace at the same time," chief financial officer Matt Friend said on an earnings call with analysts on Thursday, adding that some of that inventory is now "seasonally out of relevance" and will be cleared out more quickly to make room for the "newest and best inventory."