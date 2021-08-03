Expand / Collapse search

Primary Day in Michigan: Live results as they happen

Election
Primary Day in Michigan: Voters to decide on mayoral races, council races, millages and more

Throughout Metro Detroit, there are several important races in Metro Detroit for people to vote on. But in Detroit, the turnout was 'very low', according to one poll worker.

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - It may be a little unusual to have such a significant proposal up for voting this Aug. 3 election since it's neither a midterm nor a presidential election year. 

But this Aug. 3, there's a lot on the line for Detroit voters - from Proposal P to the Detroit mayoral primary with other large cities in Metro Detroit also narrowing the candidate fields.

Results: 

Although many in leadership positions like Mayor Duggan have cautioned against Proposal P, local leaders see it as a path toward greater equality and equity within the city.

For Detroit results:  Mayor, Detroit City Clerk, Detroit City Council, and Detroit Proposal P

In Macomb County, voters will decide on a State Senate race for the 8th District which would be a partial term. 

In both Pontiac and Taylor, incumbent mayors are using write-in campaigns.  

Stay with FOX 2 for the latest results live as it happens tonight.