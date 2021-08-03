Primary Day in Michigan: Live results as they happen

It may be a little unusual to have such a significant proposal up for voting this Aug. 3 election since it's neither a midterm nor a presidential election year.

But this Aug. 3, there's a lot on the line for Detroit voters - from Proposal P to the Detroit mayoral primary with other large cities in Metro Detroit also narrowing the candidate fields.

Although many in leadership positions like Mayor Duggan have cautioned against Proposal P, local leaders see it as a path toward greater equality and equity within the city.

In Macomb County, voters will decide on a State Senate race for the 8th District which would be a partial term.

In both Pontiac and Taylor, incumbent mayors are using write-in campaigns.

Stay with FOX 2 for the latest results live as it happens tonight.