Priority Waste pay disparity • Glock switches on the rise in Michigan • Melvindale officer Mohamed Said

By FOX 2 News Staff and Connie Wynn
Published  July 28, 2024 10:44am EDT
Week in Review
FOX 2 Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Former GFL employees say since Priority Waste has taken over, there has been a pay disparity, The ATF says Glock switches are on the rise in Michigan, and the latest on slain Melvindale officer Mohamed Said: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 2 ex-GFL employees say Priority Waste takeover has brought pay disparity, long hours "We love our jobs but this job has become purely hell," said one concerned worker. "We're supposed to be a team - but that is the furthest thing from the truth."

Calling themselves "Oscar the Grouch" these former GFL employees are now with Priority Waste, which took over hundreds of GFL garbage trucks on July 1 and 73 contracts. Priority Waste took over the contracts with the promise of better service and top-notch technology - but some workers say - they’re not seeing it.

Priority Waste took over the contracts with the promise of better service and top-notch technology - but some workers say - they’re not seeing it.

2. Glock switches turn handguns into machine guns and are on the rise in Michigan, ATF says A device that's about the size of a Lego can turn a regular semi-automatic handgun into a powerful machine gun. The 9mm Glock is the most popular handgun in the United States and is a relatively simple operation. Glock switches are illegal in the U.S. but you can buy them from China or Russia.

The Glock switch can turn a handgun into a machine gun -- and it fits in the palm of your hand.

3. Melvindale officer Mohamed Said's End of Watch call: Served with 'courage and valor' Hundreds of police officers from across the state and country were in Dearborn on Friday for the funeral of officer Mohamed ‘Mo’ Said, who was killed last week when he was responding to a report of a suspicious person. A public service was held Friday morning at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center. That ceremony included a 21-gun salute and a final sign-off for the 26-year-old officer.

Hundreds of officers from across the state and country showed up for the funeral of fallen officer Mohamed Said, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

4. Suspect accused of killing Melvindale officer Mohamed Said in custody While on duty on Sunday, Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said was fatally shot. 

"We as a community will always honor the sacrifice he made, protecting and serving our residents with unwavering courage and commitment to Melvindale," said the city's mayor, Nicole Shkira, during a press conference on Monday.

Authorities arrested the suspected gunman, 44-year-old Michael Lopez, in southwest Detroit Monday evening.

Police arrested the suspect accused of killing Melvindale officer Mohamed Said more than 24 hours after the fatal shooting. The suspect was located on the porch of a vacant home in southwest Detroit.

5. $1 million of Jeep Wagoneers stolen in SUV heist by teens from Warren plant A broken security fence show the aftermath of 10 high-priced Jeep Wagoneers worth nearly a million dollars combined were stolen.  Warren police say all the suspects were kids under 18. The snapshots show the trail of damage from the latest high-priced vehicle heist in Metro Detroit. Warren police say at 3 a.m. Monday, thieves crashed a Dodge Ram through the Warren Stamping Plant fence.

The snapshots show the aftermath of another high-priced vehicle heist in Metro Detroit. Warren police say at 3 a.m. Monday, thieves crashed a Dodge Ram through the Warren Stamping Plant fence.

6. Detroit mother shot in the back 7 times while home, shooter remains unknown A mother who had recently given birth is fighting for her life at Detroit Receiving Hospital after she was shot seven times in her home, all while her children were next to her. The shooting took place on the night of Sunday, July 21 – and as of Friday, no arrests have been made.

"I’m in a lot of pain, but I feel blessed," the Detroit mother of two, Christen McGuffie, told FOX 2 from the hospital.

A mother was sitting on the couch with her two children when someone fired multiple shots into their apartment. The children were unharmed, but the mother suffered seven gunshot wounds to the back.

7. Storm hits southeast Michigan: Flooding, excessive winds and hail Stormy weather struck southeast Michigan Tuesday evening – leaving behind uprooted trees, damage to property, flooding, and power outages. The National Weather Service's White Lake office issued a flood advisory until 11 p.m. for parts of Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland Counties.

"Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected," according to the NWS advisory.

8. Widowed mother of 6 loses everything in Garden City house fire Krista Stapleton and her best friend were taking in the sights and sounds of the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan. She was hours away from her Garden City home when she learned it had caught fire.

"We were enjoying the concerts enjoying the fun (and) all of a sudden three of my neighbors were calling me at the same time," Stapleton said. "She said 'Your house is on fire' so my friend and I left the concert as quickly as we could."

She was hours away from her Garden City home when she learned it had caught fire.

9. Where Detroit newcomers are coming from: U-Haul study reveals where people move from Detroit's comeback is not to be missed. Don't take it from us, though. The proof is in the people who are moving into the city from across the country. From Ohio to Florida and Texas, people are pulling into neighborhoods with U-Haul in Detroit from all over. So where did your new neighbors come from? A recent study from U-Haul may shed some light.

10. Elderly Delta customer endures airport ‘nightmare’ at DTW amid tech outage As a result of the global tech outage, an 83-year-old grandmother was stuck at the Detroit Metro Airport (DTW) for two nights until she finally made it home to Florida Wednesday morning. But Clara Nelson's journey was a "nightmare," her granddaughter, Judy Rockett, said.

"I’m not a professional transportation person, but it’s common sense – anytime something like that happens, you take care of the old people and the kids," Rockett told FOX 2.

"They gave her this little thin blanket to spend the night," the woman's granddaughter said. "They didn’t even offer her a bottle of water."