Separate fatal shootings in Detroit • Prosecutors go off on new Crumbley request • Farmington man's recovery

There are multiple fatal shootings since Tuesday night that have kept Detroit police busy this morning.

In one case, the police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's southwest side that left one person dead. So far no arrests have been made in connection to the fatal shooting and police have only confirmed that a man was killed.

He was shot in the street.

Questions remain around the incident, which happened overnight in the area of Parkinson and Bulwer Streets, which is several blocks south of Michigan Avenue. Dozens of officers have been spotted in the area, canvassing the ground for casings and homes for surveillance footage.

It's also unclear when the shooting happened or how many rounds were fired.

In a separate incident that unfolded Tuesday night, three people were shot with one dying from their injuries.

Detroit police confirmed three people were struck with gunfire in the area of Rutherford Street and Curtis Street, north of Outer Drive. .

Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m.

As of Tuesday night, the circumstances around the shooting remain unclear. Detroit police's homicide division is now investigating the scene.

Updates are expected later Wednesday.

Crumbleys request to stay with friend if given bond

The parents of Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley are requesting bond and the chance to stay with a friend - but prosecutors say that person is not trustworthy enough, according to court documents.

The Crumbleys want to stay with a friend out of Sanilac County known in the court filing as "B.J." but prosecutors did some digging and say there are several reasons B.J. can’t be trusted - and laid them out blow-by-blow.

It says B.J. allegedly lied about being transgender so he could enter a woman’s locker room and make threatening statements in May of this year. The document says B.J. was contacted by the police in Port Huron and stated that he wore a "transwoman" shirt to a gym, asked the front desk employee which bathroom he could use, then became upset because he was "tired of this woke (bleep)"

No charges were filed. There's much more in the filing - which you can read here.

Oxford schools taps new interim superintendent

The Oxford School District announced an interim superintendent that was approved by the Board of Education.

Dr. Vickie Markavitch was the superintendent for Oakland County for 11 years, then worked as a consultant for five years in education, according to a release from the district.

Previous superintendent Ken Weaver submitted his letter of resignation last month and was placed on medical leave through next year. Weaver's letter spoke of the toll on his health the aftermath of the mass shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 of 2021 had on him.

Prior to Oakland County, she was the superintendent for Penn-Harris-Madison in Indiana, Niles Township High School District outside of Chicago, IL, and Skokie School District in Illinois.

Michigan court mulls minimum wage ruling

How much the minimum wage increases next year in Michigan hinges on a Court of Appeals decision. The court is hearing arguments about whether the legislature was allowed to adopt a minimum wage increase and then change it back, a process known as adopt and amend.

In 2018, the petition put together by One Fair Wage was approved which would have raised the state's minimum wage to $12 per hour by the start of 2022. It would also raise the minimum wage for tipped workers to 80% of the standard minimum wage in 2022, 90% in 2023, and ultimately match it in 2024.

Instead, in a lame-duck session pushed by largely Republican legislators changed it before it could go into effect, using a method called "adopt and amend. In July 2022, a judge ruled that this was unconstitutional.

Under the law as originally approved by voters, minimum wage employees would be making $13.03 per hour in 2023 while tipped workers would be making $11.73 per hour. The Court of Appeals has until February to decide if this will happen.

Farmington man remains hospitalized after ex-wife's boyfriend allegedly shot him

Kevin Kessler, 46, remains in the hospital after he was shot outside his Farmington home this November. He originally called police after finding his tires intentionally slashed. He called 911 to report the incident, before calling again a short time later to report he had been shot.

Kessler was going through a messy divorce, a suspected motive for the shooting. His ex-wife's boyfriend, Matthew Miquel Jones, is now charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with the crime. Sources said more people could be arrested, too.

One of Kessler's legs was amputated at the hip, and he is on kidney dialysis. His friend, Mikki Hill, said he's going to survive, saying he's "living for the girls" referring to his children who are age 13 and 16.

"He's going to need so much, not just moving. His whole life is going to change, if he can go back to work who knows when," Hill said.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

The weather will hover in the low 40s Wednesday before rain falls tonight. It'll continue Thursday morning as temperatures tumble into the low 30s.

What else we're watching

A transportation company is hosting a hiring event in Dearborn, looking for qualified candidates to work in the district. They'll pay $21 an hour along with a $750 sign-on bonus. A man from Saginaw pleaded guilty to hate crimes for intimidating and attempting to intimidate people who were speaking out and protesting in support of Black Lives Matter, prosecutors said Tuesday. The Michigan governor signed a slew of bills relating to affordable housing Tuesday, including one bill that funds the operation of at-home generators that have the purpose of powering life-saving medical equipment. The Detroit Free Press has prevailed in its lawsuit against Michigan State University in its request for details in football head coach Mel Tucker's contract. It was funded partly by wealthy alum from the school. The Detroit Red Wings were blanked at home 1-0 against the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday night. The loss came with a key injury after Captain Dylan Larkin was injured blocking a puck that hit his hand in the first period.

Sandy Hook 10 years later: Legacies and activism sparked by tragedy

It’s been 10 years since the tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Twenty-six lives were lost, some of whom were as young as 6 years old.

Michele Gay, whose daughter Josephine Gay was one of the victims on that somber day in 2012, spoke with LiveNow From FOX to reflect on her daughter’s legacy and the unveiling of the Sandy Hook memorial which took place this year.

"Purple was her favorite color so this week, in celebration of her life, it’s all about purple," Gay said about Josephine. "Every day we’re doing something purple just to keep her top of mind and close to our hearts as she is every day."