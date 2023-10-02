Street racer shot after hitting cop • 25K UAW members now on strike • Vigilante killed while confronting man

A street racing investigation in Detroit led to an officer-involved shooting after a racer hit a cop while fleeing.

Police said an officer was hit after getting out of their vehicle in the area of Lantz and Danbury around 3 a.m. Sunday. They were responding to a street racing call in an area that neighbors say is a hot spot for dangerous driving.

"It's a group of cars, they get together, they do donuts, spinouts, and I watch from my window at the top. I don't get involved or go down there because I don't want to get hit or anything to happen to me," one woman said.

The officer who was hit pulled out their weapon and shot the suspect several times.

Both the officer and suspect were taken to a hospital, though their conditions are unknown.

25K UAW members walking picket lines

About 25,000 UAW members at Big Three facilities around the country are on strike Monday morning.

Friday, 7,000 union members at Ford Chicago Assembly Plant and GM Lansing Delta Assembly were called to join the strike. These facilities joined a list of 41 other facilities already on strike.

"Sadly, despite our willingness to bargain, Ford and GM have refused to make meaningful progress at the table," UAW President Shawn Fain said.

While the union says automakers are to blame for the strike's expansions, the automakers are pointing fingers at the UAW.

"I believe we can reach a compromise on pay and benefits, but so far the UAW is holding the deal hostage over battery plants," Ford President and CEO Jim Farley said.

GM's President Mary Barra also blamed the union in a statement that reads in part "UAW leadership continues to expand the strike while upping the rhetoric and the theatrics. It’s clear that there is no real intent to get to an agreement."

While visiting a picket line Friday, Fain said that isn't the case.

"We're not here to grab headlines, this isn't fun to us," he said. "This isn't fun to us, we're not here just for the heck of it. We're out here because GM and these three companies screwed around for over seven weeks and did not get into bargaining with us."

Pontiac vigilante Boopac Shakur killed by alleged predator

A vigilante who spent his time exposing child predators is dead after one of those alleged predators shot him Friday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Robert Lee, also known as Boopac Shakur, was at Universal Coney Island in Pontiac around 10:30 p.m. Investigators say he confronted two men sitting at a table. He accused one of them of being a pedophile and punched him, authorities said.

"There were two people at the table, the one he was mostly focused on and talking to and became heated with was not the individual that shot him - it was the other person on the opposite side of the table," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Both the alleged shooter, a 17-year-old, and the other suspect, who is 18, were arrested.

Lee's one-man crusade has led to the arrest and criminal charges being filed against several men.

"While we certainly understand his desire to hold child predators accountable, many times well-intentioned individuals who engaged in this don’t know the standard of evidence required for convictions and often underestimate the potential for violence confronting a suspected predator," Bouchard said.

Davison Freeway ramps closing for bridge work in Detroit

Several Davison Freeway ramps are closing for bridge work over the service drive in Detroit.

Starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 2, these ramps are closing and will be closed until late October:

EB Davison ramp to NB/SB I-75

Oakland Ave ramp to EB Davison

Davison service drive ramp to NB/SB 75

Police investigate fatal shooting on Detroit's northwest side

A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in Detroit.

Around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 19700 block of Bentler Street, south of Pembroke Avenue, for a man who was shot. Medics also made the scene and pronounced the victim deceased, DPD said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Supreme Court's new term commences Monday: What you need to know

The Supreme Court seems a bit quieter than in recent years, as the justices begin a new term.

Major cases await, as they always do, including several challenges to regulatory agencies and efforts to regulate social media platforms.

But nothing yet seems on par with conservative-driven decisions overturning Roe v. Wade's right to an abortion and expanding gun rights in June 2022, then ending affirmative action in higher education and killing the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan last June.

That could change, especially if issues related to the prosecution of former President Donald Trump or efforts to keep him off the ballot in some states reach the justices.

Read more here.