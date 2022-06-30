Teen dead in Detroit shooting • Ypsilanti man murdered on Facebook Live • Oxford family sues gun shop

One teenager died, and two others were injured in a shooting at a Detroit apartment Thursday morning.

A 17-year-old died from his injuries while two other victims, ages 17 and 19, were recovering following the gunfire at on Fullerton on the city's west side around 3 a.m.

Detroit police were on the scene where they spent much of their time around a window that had been busted out by the gunfire. The department's 6th Precinct commander said had located several shell casings from the scene.

"We are going to be doing everything we can to bring resolution to this case," said Arnold Williams. "We do have a number of units here already. We have our homicide unit, we have our gang unit and our precinct investigatory units."

The shooting happened at a first-floor unit within the Glen Cove Apartments, near Glendale Street.

Police say someone started shooting into an apartment where at least six people were inside. No lead has been developed at this time.

"It appears that shots came from the rear of th location from outside into the location. There were 6 people inside at the time of the shooting," Williams said. "We have no leads at this time. We do have a number of shell casings that we were able to recover and that we're still locating at this time."

No other details were released by police as of Thursday morning.

Ypsilanti man murdered on Facebook live

An Ypsilanti man was shot and killed during a Facebook Live on Tuesday and his mother said the person who shot him was angry about something her son had said online. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies taped off a section of the West Willow neighborhood to investigate a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township.

Authorities have released few details but confirmed a 46-year-old man had been shot. The victim has been identified as Terrell Smith, according to his mother, Genniece Smith. She said her son loved to go live on Facebook to reach people and make them laugh. But Genniece said not everyone found his humor and messages funny.

"Terrell was a comedian. He disrespected people and they got mad. Words can’t kill you..a gun can," Genniece said. While he was live on Facebook on Tuesday, gunshots could be heard in the background. He was sitting in a chair outside the family's home for the stream which ultimately was his last one.

"Two gunmen got out, shot at Terrill. Killed Terrell," Genniece said. Genniece says it was all allegedly over the comedian making fun of a video of someone getting beat down. "My son put up a video of her son getting knocked out," she said. "A lot of people didn’t like Terrell- so what! People cannot kill people for talking." The shooting is still under investigation by the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Family of Oxford shooting survivor sue gun store

The newest lawsuit in the wake of the Oxford High School mass shooting from last November doesn't just include the district, but the gun dealer where the weapon was bought. Attorney Matthew Turner is filing the lawsuit on behalf of his clients Matthew and Mary Mueller.

They are suing Acme Shooting Goods LLC as well as the school district. Four students were killed and seven other people wounded including the Muellers' son, who survived. They allege the company knew James Crumbley was buying the gun for his son Ethan, who was just 15 at the time.

A straw purchase of a firearm is when a gun is bought by one person for another who is legally unable to get it themselves. "There’s no question that the administration at Oxford had the last best chance to avoid this tragedy," Turner said. "He was actually shot in the hand, the bullet went through his hand into his mouth in his jaw, through his mouth.

FOX 2 stopped by the gun dealer in Oxford on Wednesday. Someone at the business said they were closed.

1st Monkeypox case in Michigan confirmed in Oakland County

Are residents ready for another virus to worry about? Because according to the Michigan health department, the monkeypox virus that is worrying health officials has been confirmed in Oakland County.

It's the first case confirmed in Michigan. The individual that contracted Orthopoxvirus is currently isolating and does not pose a risk to the public. Across the globe, 5,115 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 51 countries. Symptoms of the virus include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion.

There are also reports of a rash of pimples or blisters, which can make the virus contagious. There are no treatments specifically for MPV, however, antiviral drugs and vaccines developed against smallpox have been shown to be effective against the new disease.

For more information visit CDC.gov/Monkeypox. Oakland County’s Nurse on Call is available to answer questions Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com.

Ford issues first-ever F-150 Lightning recall

Ford has issued the first-ever recall for its F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck.

A spokesperson for the automaker told FOX Business that the vehicle's tire pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when intended and may not be able to provide adequate warning of low tire inflation pressure.

"This is because the recommended tire cold inflation pressure value in the Body Control Module (BCM) was incorrectly set to 35 psi rather than the correct inflation pressure of 42 psi," the spokesperson explained. "Low tire inflation pressure may lead to poor vehicle handling and a possible loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of crash."

The safety compliance recall covers 2,666 vehicles in the U.S. and 220 in Canada in the 2022 model year with 20-inch or 22-inch all-season tires. There have been no accidents or injuries connected to the recall to date.

In the latest round of Michigan political news, the state Republican Party has nominated a candidate to the Board of State Canvassers that is ineligible to hold the position. A longtime member of the board resigned his seat earlier this month. Subsidiary employees with General Motors have a strike deadline Thursday at 10 a.m. if the UAW can't resolve contract differences with the automaker. It could affect production at multiple Michigan plants. The news was first reported by the Detroit Free Press. Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is expected to appear in federal court for scheduled testimony in the Flint water case. He's expected to invoke his 5th Amendment privilege. The state supreme court recently threw out the AG's indictments over the state's one-man grand jury. Eric Smith, the former Macomb County Prosecutor who resigned his position after charges of embezzlement and fraud will turn himself into federal prison Friday. But before that, he is also expected to appear for state charges a day before turning himself in. According to a decision from the state Supreme Court, Michigan can't shield how much money GM is receiving for further investing in the state.

It's going to be a hot day Thursday as temperatures start to rise ahead of the holiday weekend. Plan on Southeast Michigan reaching 90 degrees by late afternoon. The humidity will also be in the realm of "sticky."

NBA's Miles Bridges arrested in LA for felony domestic violence, TMZ reports

NBA star Miles Bridges has been arrested in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, the 24-year-old NBA big man was arrested for felony domestic violence. Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets, was allegedly involved in a fight with a woman that "turned physical," TMZ reports.

Bridges was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County's jail records. Bridges' bail was set at about $130,000 and has since been released, jail records say.

Bridges' next court date is July 20, according to jail records.