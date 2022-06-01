Teen shot in head in car, man clinging to life after beating, how to get the most from your air conditioner

A teen girl was leaving a water park in Ypsilanti Township on Monday when someone shot her in the head.

The 16-year-old girl, who is from Southfield, was with her boyfriend, who is from Detroit. The couple was on their way home around 5:30 p.m. after spending their Memorial Day at Rolling Hills Water Park when someone shot at them.

Investigators said they weren't even a ½ mile from the park exit when the shooting happened at the intersection of Stony Creek and Merritt.

"There was another vehicle following them, gunshots rang out," said Derrick Jackson, with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. "We received several calls from people who had seen a car following them and shooting at them."

Investigators said a bullet went through the windshield and hit the girl, who was a passenger. Her boyfriend drove her to the hospital. She is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

65-year-old man clings to life after brutal beating

A 65-year-old man's family is faced with the tough decision to take him off of life support after a brutal beating two months ago.

Russell Reed was found at St. Mary’s Street and Ellis, near Joy and Greenfield, on Detroit's west side March 9.

"My uncle was beaten very severely on March 9 and left for dead," said his niece, Elvira Reed. "I am in the position where I have to pull the plug, and he’s like my brother. We grew up together."

Reed's attacker or attackers still haven't been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

How to get more out of your air conditioner

It's still spring and the summer heat has already hit us.

There are some cheap ways to make your air conditioner more effective:

Hose off the AC Unit Give your AC condenser a blast of water to clean the dirt, pollen, and reduce overheating.

Change out your air filter Be sure you have a clean air filter.

Let the AC Unit breatheKeep shrubs and hedges roughly 14 inches away from the unit so it doesn't block airflow from the top and sides.

It's going to be significantly cooler Wednesday than it was Tuesday.

Uvalde school district police chief not responding to state

While the Uvalde, Texas police department and local school district police have cooperated with state Department of Public Safety investigators into the massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school and the law enforcement response, the chief of the school police has not responded to a request for a follow-up interview.

The Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police force have been talking to authorities, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman said.

Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, has not responded to Texas Rangers in two days for a follow-up interview from his initial statements following the shooting, a DPS spokesperson told Fox News in a statement.