Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Whether you're looking to shop or spend some time enjoying the outdoors, there are a number of weekend events planned in Metro Detroit.

Vintage Alley

Eastern Market in Detroit

Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The weekly vintage market at Eastern Market begins this weekend. Stop by to find vintage items and collectibles from more than 50 vendors.

Downtown Rochester Farmers' Market Opening Day

Downtown Rochester Farmers' Market

Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first Downtown Rochester Farmers' Market of the season is Saturday. The opening day includes live music, gift card giveaways, and a harvest basket giveaway. Also, the first 500 adults will get a free canvas tote bag.

COVID-19 precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing, must be followed at the market.

Fishing Derby

Heritage Park in Canton

Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.

The annual Canton Fishing Derby returns Saturday. Join the derby at the ponds in Heritage Park for $7 for Canton residents and $9 for non-residents. Non-fishers do not need to pay, but they must be included in attendee counts when buying tickets for fishers due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed. Also, fishers must bring their own equipment.

Registration must be completed before the event. Register here.

Saturday in the Pak

Hines Park

Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m

Hines Drive will be closed for six miles on Saturdays through the spring and summer for pedestrians, bicyclists, and skaters to enjoy the park with no traffic.

Parking is available at Nankin Mills Park in Westland or Helms Haven Park in Dearborn Heights.

Antiques Market at the Royal Oak Farmers Market

Royal Oak Farmers Market

Sunday, May 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Royal Oak Farmers Marker is indoors but requires masks and social distancing to shop. Every Sunday until mid-June stop by the market for an antique sale.

Find collectibles, repurposed items, and collectibles at the market.