Tributes pour in for Benny Napoleon, man arrested after parents stabbed, VP Mike Pence vaccinated

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon died from COVID-19 Thursday night at the age of 65. He died at Henry Ford Hospital surrounded by family. He had been placed on a ventilator in late November.

It is rare that a public servant is known by his first name only, but in Detroit, that is how it was with "Benny."

His death leaves behind a giant loss in law enforcement and in public service in the city. Condolences have come from every area of the state for the lifelong Detroiter.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer called his loss heart-breaking. "Sheriff Napoleon’s love for the people he served was returned many times over. His quick laugh, eager partnership, and candid counsel is what I will miss most. Sharon, Tiffani and his whole family are in my prayers."

Duggan released a statement saying he loved Detroit as much as anyone the mayor has ever known.

"I am shocked and saddened at the loss of one of our city’s greatest public servants and native sons, Benny Napoleon," Duggan said. "I cannot think of a leader in this town who has been more loved and admired than Benny. He was born in the city, served our community courageously his entire adult life, and loved Detroit as much as anyone I’ve ever known. Please keep his daughter Tiffani, his family and friends, and the entire Wayne County Sheriffs Office in your prayers as they struggle with their painful loss."

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy released a statement saying she "cannot imagine a world without him in it."

"He was a beloved, iconic, and respected law enforcement official. He was progressive and he was old school," she said. "He was tough and he had a heart of gold. But most of all, he was a genuine, caring, and loyal friend and colleague. I will miss him forever."

Vice President Mike Pence publicly receives COVID-19 vaccine Friday to ‘build confidence’

Vice President Mike Pence became the highest-profile world leader to be vaccinated for the coronavirus Friday. Pence's wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams also received shots on live television.

President Donald Trump's administration helped deliver vaccinations against the coronavirus earlier than even some in his administration thought possible, launching Operation Warp Speed -- the government campaign to help swiftly develop and distribute vaccines -- this spring with great fanfare in the White House Rose Garden.

Pence, along with his wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams, received their shots Friday morning in an office suite in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building from three medical technicians from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Madison Heights police say man stabbed parents after being asked to turn video off, kills stepdad

Police in Madison Heights said a 28-year-old stabbed his 66-year-old mother and 71-year-old stepfather, who later died, after they asked him to turn off a video he was watching so they could go to bed.

According to police, the stabbing happened at an apartment in Madison Heights when Christopher McKinney attacked his parents. Police said he lived at the apartment with his mom and stepdad and was still there when police arrived.

Madison Heights Police said that McKinney watching a video in his parents' room when they asked him to turn it off so they could go to bed.

Investigators said they argued and McKinney pulled a knife, cutting and stabbing both his mother and stepfather. Police said all three were treated for injuries and then taken to the hospital where his stepfather later died.

Expect a little sunshine on your Friday, with possible rain or snow showers this weekend.

1. Two young girls at the center of an AMBER Alert issued overnight have been found safe in Ohio, according to Madison Heights Police.

2. A family of four who lost nearly everything in a house fire says donation money from a GoFundMe account set up by a neighbor was stolen.

3. A Michigan mother and son were among the first volunteers to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine dose.

4. Food assistance benefits in Michigan have been extended through December for approximately 350,000 families in the state.

5. MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is giving away billions of dollars to nonprofits - one of them being right here in metro Detroit.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gets endorsement from U.S. government advisory panel

A government advisory panel endorsed a second COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, paving the way for the shot to be added to the U.S. vaccination campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation soon for the vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health. The approval could come as early as Friday.

The FDA advisers, in a 20-0 vote, agreed the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks for those 18 years old and up.

The FDA's green light for emergency use is expected quickly. Moderna would then begin shipping millions of doses, earmarked for health workers and nursing home residents, to boost the largest vaccination effort in U.S. history.

Michigan officials have said they expect to get 173,000 doses in the first allocation.