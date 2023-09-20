UAW strike day 6: Tensions high as deadline for 'serious progress' in negotiations nears

The Big Three is running out of time to make progress with United Auto Workers before the union calls for more people to strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain set a deadline of noon Friday for "serious progress." If this hasn't happened, more workers will be added to the strike which currently includes three facilities: Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Ohio, and the GM Wentzville Assembly Plant in Missouri.

The Ford Truck Plant in Dearborn is one expected to be added to the picket line if this progress isn't made. Workers around the country have been practicing picketing in case they are called on.

On Tuesday night, Fain sent a not-so-subtle message to automakers by posting a clip of Samuel L. Jackson saying, "Tick tock, (expletive)."

Since the expiration of contracts last Thursday night, Stellantis and Ford have both presented slightly increased offers to the union – but the UAW is still not agreeing to terms.

Fain has blasted offers from automakers and blamed the companies for the strike that began Friday, while the automakers expressed disappointment with the union's leadership.

The union initially was asking for a 46% pay raise, a 32-hour work week with 40 hours of pay, the tier system removed, and restoration of traditional pensions for new hires, among other demands. However, the union said it is now willing to accept a pay raise percentage in the mid-30s.

Counteroffers have been passed back and forth between the Big Three and UAW. All three automakers have offered raises that are around 20%.

Fain will provide a negotiation update at 10 a.m. Friday ahead of the progress deadline.

