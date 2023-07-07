Wynter Smith's vigil • 8-year-old shot in Detroit • Rabies found in stray kitten

Pain and outrage are what's left after 2-year-old Wynter Smith was found dead. On Thursday night, Detroit came out to tell her killer loud and clear - Wynter's life mattered.

"This is not us, this is not Black people, this is not Detroit," said Pastor Maurice Hardwick.

There was raw grief and outrage on Detroit’s east side as community groups came together for an emotional vigil honoring little Wynter Cole Smith of Lansing.

The precious toddler's body was discovered in a nearby alley by Knodell and Erwin streets near Van Dyke after an exhaustive three-day search. Wynter went missing after suspect Rashad Trice waged a violent stabbing attack and sex assault on her mother, according to investigators.

Law enforcement pinged his cell phone and tracked his drive to Metro Detroit, eventually being led to this spot.

"Let me let you know this, evil transcends all color lines," said another community activist. "You never know what evil might show up. You may be living with evil. "

Suspect Rashad Trice

"There’s been too many of these Detroit," said Zeek of New Era Detroit. "I’m sick of seeing it. Black men, I’m sick of seeing it. It’s time for us to step up and take back this village."

Balloons, teddy bears and symbols of love mark the very same spot where just 24 hours before the FBI joined Detroit police in launching a massive crime scene investigation as the most feared possibility came true.

A family’s desperate cling to hope - crashing down into stunning sadness.

Wynter’s aunt told the crowd how much the outpouring of love means to them.

"On behalf of the family of Wynter Cole Smith, we would like to thank each and every one of you," she said. "Every friend, every family member, every organization, everyone that’s standing here today, we would like to thank you. We are so grateful for all of your support. We’re so grateful for all of your love, all of your condolences."

There were songs of praise and then a release of balloons into the heavens - as so many still ponder the big question - why.

"They’re killing women because they don’t want to be with you," said a woman who grew up in the neighborhood. "They are doing things like this. Killing a baby just to torture the mother. When does it end?"

Wynter Smith's immediate family will be in the same area Friday night for a vigil with many of the same community leaders, politicians and activists planning to attend.

8-year-old shot in Detroit

An 8-year-old boy is in stable condition after being struck by a bullet early Friday morning. The child was inside an apartment unit in Detroit on Eliot Street near Eastern Market around 4:15 a.m. when he was shot. He was taken to Children's hospital.

Police don't have a motive for why the gunfire happened, but suspect the bullet came from two vehicles possibly shooting one another. An aunt of the victim said the area was a kid-friendly spot of the city and the boy frequently rides his bike in the area.

"He's pretty friendly. He's outgoing, he rides his bike over here, a lot of the kids play together," said Deshania Donwell. "We have girls and boys over here, it's really kid-friendly."

Evidence techs and officers could be seen canvassing the area for evidence. Footage from a Ring Doorbell camera caught the moment when gunfire rang out nearby - and people fleeing from it. They did find one shell casing and believe the dispute had started down the street from the apartment.

Rabies found in Oakland County stray kitten

Pet owners are urged to vaccinate their animals after a kitten infected with rabies was found in Oakland County last month.

The 9-month-old kitten initially appeared healthy after it was found June 14. However, it became lethargic, had a decreased appetite, began vomiting, and developed neurologic signs, including tremors, incoordination, and biting. The animal was humanely euthanized.

"While this case is unfortunate, it is not unexpected as rabies is regularly detected in Michigan’s wildlife—particularly in bats and skunks. This means the virus is present in the community, making it fundamentally important to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies," said Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Nora Wineland.

As of June 28, there have been 14 rabid animals, including this kitten, detected in Michigan. The other cases include eight bats and five skunks that were found in seven different counties throughout the Lower Peninsula.

Vigilante Kitchen and Bar offers addiction support to staff

Zen and punk rock, transience and mindfulness - there are many competing elements that decorate the walls and greet the patrons of Detroit's newest restaurant Vigilante. Here's another one: staff in recovery and a bar that serves alcohol.

Many of Chef Aaron Cozadd's themes that make up his new restaurant are also principles he's used to guide him through his own substance abuse. That's intentional since Vigilante Kitchen and Bar is built to cater to both customers who are hungry and employees struggling with addiction.

It's part of a non-traditional take on the role food service can play in the lives of both eaters and workers. The experience with the food may be even more abnormal, infusing Asian flavors with Midwestern foods and French preparation.

Remembering Officer Loren Courts

One year ago - Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts was shot and killed on the city's west side in an ambush-style attack. His wife, Kristine, says it's been a year of growth for her and their two kids, learning how to live without their beloved Loren.

"It still feels like yesterday, like the pain is still very much there," said Kristine Courts. "Last night I had a moment, this was the last night I went to bed with my husband, last night I slept next to him. It's like unreal."

On July 6th, 2022 - Officer Loren Courts and his partner responded to a shots fired call off Joy Road near Marlowe Street. He was shot at from a second-story window. Kristine Courts says forgiveness is a process focusing this last year on keeping Loren's memory alive.

"He has his own little table over there, and we walk by every day," Kristine said. "His picture is there. I have conversations with his picture, everyday."

Daily Forecast

We'll finally get a break from the heat with a dip in temperatures as well as humidity Friday. A cold front lowered us into the 60s overnight which will be consistent until next week. There are some showers possible Saturday.

What else we're watching

Police are confirming two the discoveries of two bodies in separate blocks of Maiden Street in Detroit, including one elderly male found deceased in a home. It's unclear what happened, but a medical examiner is making a determination on the cause of death. A foundation that specializes in vision is gifting hundreds of students and community members eye exams and glasses from a clinic in Detroit. It's happening at the Grace Community Church. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin will host the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services for a discussion on prescription drug prices and maternal health disparities. Also involved in the closed door conversations will be hospital leaders, community advocates, and health professionals. Plymouth Art in the Park is returning this weekend. One of the best shows in the country for art, it'll continue its 43-year history with over 400 artists making the trip. A check forgery suspect stole over $100,000 from Comerica Bank atoms by recreating fakes that look like real signatures. Read more here

Alzheimer’s drug Leqembi granted full FDA approval and that means Medicare will pay for it

U.S. officials granted full approval to a closely watched Alzheimer’s drug on Thursday, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease.

The Food and Drug Administration endorsed the IV drug, Leqembi, for patients with mild dementia and other symptoms caused by early Alzheimer's disease. It’s the first medicine that’s been convincingly shown to modestly slow the cognitive decline caused by Alzheimer's.

Japanese drugmaker Eisai received conditional approval from the FDA in January based on early results suggesting Leqembi worked by clearing a sticky brain plaque linked to the disease.