Michigan Election Results: 7th Congressional District - Tom Barrett takes lead over Elissa Slotkin

Michigan's 7th Congressional District now covers much of mid-Michigan, stretching from the western edge of Oakland County to Eaton County and will pit Elissa Slotkin vs Tom Barrett and was seen as a key district for the Republican Party as they push to flip the house.

Barrett jumped out to a lead over Slotkin with 19% of the votes counted. At 9:25 p.m., Barrett had gained 58% of the vote versus Slotkin's 39.7%.

This November will be the first general election when Michigan voters cast their ballots in the state's newly drawn districts.

The boundaries drawn for Michigan's Congressional races, as well as state senate and representative races will be the first created using a new nonpartisan redistricting committee tasked with organizing districts.

Slotkin was elected to represent Michigan's 8th District in 2019 and will represent many of the same population under the updated number. She faces Republican challenger Tom Barrett in a race that is considered a toss-up by both sides and one of the Republicans’ chief targets in their campaign to win the House majority on Nov. 8.

Slotkin recently received an endorsement from Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump who has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.

Barret was endorsed this week by Tulsi Gabbard, herself a former representative who switched her allegiance from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party in October.

The 7th District has 775,373 people in it and includes larger cities include Brighton, Howell, Lansing, St. Johns, and Eaton Rapids.

