A Michigan beach is closed Memorial Day weekend due to a high bacteria level, Michigan state park pet friendly beaches your dogs can take a swim in, and a drunk driver was charged in last weekend's horrific mid-Michigan pedestrian crash: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. 1 Michigan beach closed due to bacteria level ahead of Memorial Day weekend One Michigan beach is closed ahead this holiday weekend due to a high bacteria level. The closure is at Saginaw Bay-Lake Huron-Dyer Road Beach located near US-23 in Tawas City, issued by the Central Michigan District Health Department.

2. Pregnant mom of 4 charged in drunk driving hit-and-run that killed 2, hurt 13 The woman accused of driving drunk before striking a group of pedestrians in a horrific crash in mid-Michigan that killed two people and injured several others was arraigned on charges on Monday. Ashley Marie Monroe, 35 of Perrinton, was arrested roughly three minutes after police said she hit at least 15 people in Watertown Township in Clinton County last weekend.

3. Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade marries longtime partner in intimate ceremony Congratulations are in order for rapper Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Mathers and her husband, Evan McClintock, after they tied the knot over the weekend! According to TMZ, the wedding took place in Battle Creek, MI, in front of a modest-sized crowd of family and friends. Mathers even posted about the special day on her Instagram page.

Hailie Jade Mathers attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

4. These pet-friendly Michigan state park beaches allow dogs to take a swim Help your dog beat the heat and have fun by taking them to the beach. Beaches at more than three dozen Michigan state park and recreation areas allow pets. Pets must be on a six-foot leash. At beaches where they are allowed, they cannot be in swimming areas or areas with signs prohibiting them.

5. Truck driver plows into several cars, scrapes side of gastropub in Shelby Twp. A man driving a truck drove between several cars and the side of a gastropub shortly before midnight on Wednesday. The incident, which was captured on video, took place at the new Johnny Black’s Taphouse location on 22 Mile and Schoenner in Shelby Township. The man drove onto the sidewalk and crashed into a row of cars parked right outside the bar and grill, scraping against the building itself too.

6. 28-year-old man shot, killed by brother in Farmington Hills Following a verbal altercation, a 28-year-old Farmington Hills man was killed by his brother, 30, on Saturday afternoon in the 33000 block of Saratoga Circle, near 11 Mile and Halstead Roads. The incident started at about 3:30 p.m. when their mother heard them fighting, and then a gunshot.

Police on the scene of a shooting on Saratoga Circle in Farmington Hills. (Fox 2 photo by Timothy Robertson)

7. Wild video: Car rolls over on I-94 in Macomb County as driver falls asleep In a remarkable video shared to FOX 2, a driver's dashcam was rolling when a compact SUV rolled over, skidded across traffic, and came to stop right in front of the car. The driver of the compact SUV was in the right lane on I-94 near 9 Mile when police said she fell asleep around 6:30 Friday morning. The SUV initially went up the side of the shoulder before then careening over across traffic and rolling over in front of another car.

8. 12-year-old suffers severe injuries during Rochester explosion: 'It was terrifying' A young boy is still recovering in the hospital after the downtown Rochester explosion that injured seven people – including him. Investigators believe a propane tank was launched at 12-year-old Matthew Vincler during the blast, knocking him out and shredding his arm and hand.

"The projectile that hit him in the chest caused contusion of his heart, lungs and liver," said Matthew's mother, Rachel Vincler.

9. Five seriously injured in downtown Rochester explosion, including three children At least seven people were injured in an explosion in downtown Rochester last weekend, that happened outside of 423 Main Bar Grill & Rooftop. Rochester Fire Chief John Cieslik said there were five patients transported with injuries, including three children. Two others were treated at the scene and released.

10. Teacher arrested at Wyandotte high school for allegedly trying to solicit minor A Wyandotte high school teacher is accused of trying to solicit a 14-year-old. Turns out, he was talking to an undercover cop. Homeland Security Investigations arrested the teacher on school grounds, at Theadore Roosevelt High School.

"It makes me honestly want to throw up," one parent said. "I’m really happy they got him out as fast as they did."