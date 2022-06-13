13-year-old boy among 3 shot in Roseville • Man dies after driving into St. Clair River • More top stories

A 13-year-old boy was among three shot Sunday in Roseville, sources said.

Police responded Sunday afternoon to the 26000 block of Kelly, near Frazho and I-94, on reports of shots fired.

"Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene and quickly took control. Officers quickly secured the scene and rendered aid," Roseville police said in a news release.

A 13-year-old boy, and two women, 20 and 30, were shot. They were listed in critical condition as of Sunday night.

Police said the suspects knew the victims, and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute. Several guns were recovered, and suspects were taken into custody.

Man dead after driving into St. Clair River

A man died after driving into the St. Clair River on Sunday evening.

Police said the man pulled into the parking lot of Voyageur restaurant, which was closed, in a white Jeep.

Fisherman who witnessed the crash told police that the driver sped up and went through the railing into the river. He was underwater for at least 20 minutes.

The man was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Michigan gas prices set another record high

Gas prices are up 18 cents from last week, according to AAA.

A gallon of regular unleaded gas is now an average $5.22. A full 15-gallon tank currently costs an average of more than $78 to fill, AAA said.

This is 87 cents more than this time last month and $2.05 more than this time last year.

Metro Detroit's average is up about 18 cents from last week, as well, with drivers paying an average of $5.30 a gallon. This is $2.12 more than this same time last year, AAA said.

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline also increased Monday, up 16 cents to $5.01.

Extreme heat coming this week

Temperatures will hit record or near-record numbers this week.

Starting Tuesday, the temps start to rise, nearing 90. Wednesday and Thursday, the temperatures will hit 90, with highs rising to the mid-90s Wednesday.

The heat index Wednesday will be more than 100 degrees. The heat index is the combined effect of heat and humidity.

Then, a cold front Thursday will cool things down.

Before that, though, there is a chance for severe weather Monday.

What to expect from second Jan. 6 hearing

Lawmakers will present evidence Monday showing that former President Donald Trump "engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information" about a stolen election — despite repeatedly being told by advisers and allies that he had lost, a House committee said.

The second congressional hearing examining Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack starts Monday at 10 a.m. Eastern.

Read everything you need to know about it here.