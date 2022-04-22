16-year-old charged after 2-year-old brother shoots self with unsecured gun in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old Detroit boy is facing charges after his 2-year-old brother shot himself with a handgun found in the teen's room.
Authorities said the teen had a gun in his bedroom in the 440 block of Alameda Street in Detroit. The toddler allegedly got ahold of the weapon around 2:50 a.m. Thursday and shot himself.
The toddler suffered graze wounds to his head and arm, and received treatment from a hospital.
The teen was charged with careless discharge of a firearm causing injury.
Gun locks are given away for free at any Detroit police precinct.
