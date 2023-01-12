3rd threat targets Richmond schools • 'Hockey doc' hit with more charges • The Carhartt heiress fortune

All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police.

A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it" read a notification from the state's OK2SAY alert system that allows for confidential reporting of school threats. Police had attempted to make contact with the student who made the threat, but they weren't able to make contact with them or their parents.

As a result, Richmond Community Schools will close again on Jan. 11. It's the third time a threat has been directed at the school in the last two weeks.

"We need to support each other as the past few days have been frightening for students, parents, and staff," read a letter that was sent to parents Wednesday evening.

The incident is part of a growing list of examples of schools managing threats made against them by students. Metro Detroit school districts were no stranger to notes threatening violence last year, causing disruptions to class.

Despite the second half of the school year starting, the Richmond School District, which is located in the northeastern portion of Macomb County, has already racked up a few threats themselves.

Earlier this week it was reported that Richmond schools had been closed for a week after a note found in the middle school office made named threats against the dean of students. The note was anti-Semitic and was directed at both the employee and his family.

The dean resigned just nine days into his tenure at the district.

The second threat was discovered after class returned on January 9 when a threat was emailed directly to a teacher. It was investigated by the superintendent and police and found to be not credible - class resumed.

Parents speaking at a meeting Monday expressed concerns by both the threats and the effects they were having on the district.

Superintendent Brian Walmsley said the incident brought him into uncharted waters.

"In my almost 30 years of education, I have never experienced a threat so disgusting as the one that was left in our school," he said Monday.

The latest incident was reported to the school using the state-wide student safety program known as OK2SAY. It enables students, staff, parents, and others to confidentially report tips on potential harm or criminal activities directed at the district or its members.

‘Hockey doc’ charged with more sexual assault counts

Authorities say new tips are coming in from across the country about the self-proclaimed hockey doctor accused of sexual assault of patients.

On Wednesday Dr. Zvi Levran who worked with youth hockey teams for the last 20 years, was back in court facing two more allegations in Farmington Hills. It brings the total criminal charges to two dozen and police say more than 40 calls have come into a tip line that has been set up.

The newest charges come after police in Farmington Hills mentioned a tip line for survivors back in November. Chief Jeff King said tips have come from all over the U.S. Some former players according to court records are known alleged victims of the doctor as Prosecutor Karen McDonald spoke about back in November.

Dr. Levran is now in Oakland County Jail, the bond well over $2 million as allegations continue to mount.

Attorney embezzled millions from Carhartt heiress, AG says

An attorney from Grosse Pointe Farms is accused of stealing millions from Carhartt heiress Gretchen Valade's trust. David P. Sutherland, 57, allegedly issued himself loans from Valade's trust without her permission.

He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement of $100,000 or more, and embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. He was given a $250,000 cash or surety bond, had to surrender his passport, and must wear a GPS tether, despite his attorney requesting a personal bond with no tether.

"Mr. Sutherland abused his authority as an attorney and trusted advisor to steal millions from a long-time client and must be held accountable," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Our elderly populations are particularly susceptible to financial exploitations, and my Financial Crimes Division is prepared to hold these bad actors accountable for such egregious and illegal violations of their client’s trust."

The charges come less than two weeks after Valade died at 97. The Valade family released a statement that reads in part, "We are confident in the legal process and are optimistic that justice will prevail and that no other members of our community will become victims of Mr. Sutherland."

O.H. Pye covering cost of Tracie Golden's funeral after deadly Detroit carjacking

The funeral details for Tracie Golden, a beloved Detroit woman who was killed during a carjacking, have been released. Services for Golden will be held at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament at 9844 Woodward Ave. in Detroit on Friday. Family hour will be at 10 a.m. and service will be at 11 a.m.

O.H. Pye III Funeral Home said it is covering the cost of Golden's funeral.

"This family is dealing with a loss that is unimaginable and extremely tragic, and I felt we should help. Just like Tracie Golden helped countless patients survive the pandemic as a respiratory therapist, my wife and I at Pye Funeral Home want to help lessen some level of burden on her family," said Ozie Pye, IV, the owner and executive director of O.H. Pye III Funeral Home.

Golden was shot in the chest when she stopped at the Beverage One liquor store in Detroit on Dec. 30, 2022. The shooter rifled through her pockets and stole her vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered, but the shooter is still out there.

Cheer coach saves student athlete with CPR

A cheer coach at a Michigan high school said she was in the right place at the right time when a student-athlete went into cardiac arrest last month.

The student was at practice at Memphis High School when it happened. Amanda Bobcean, who is also an emergency room nurse and mother, jumped into action with CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive the student 15 minutes before EMS arrived.

The student heart check program certifies schools as Michigan Heart Safe Schools. These schools have teams in place to handle cardiac arrest, as well as AEDs available. AEDs are not required by law to be in schools.

Corewell Health said some heart issues require advanced screenings to detect, something that isn't happening during a typical sports physical. Corewell is hosting a student heart check event at Dearborn High School on Feb. 4. Learn more here.

Daily Forecast

A fog advisory is in effect for early Thursday morning as warm temperatures and moisture are causing low visibility in the region. Some rain may fall later today.

What else we're watching

Dogs that were stolen from a Metro Detroit shelter have been returned to the organization. Thieves ransacked the Detroit shelter , FOX 2 reported Wednesday. Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Michigan Thursday. The VP will be in Ann Arbor and plans to speak exclusively with Roop Raj about work being done by the administration to combat climate change and extreme weather. Michigan State Police arrested two people after a loaded semi-automatic pistol was found during a traffic stop in Inkster. The stop was initiated due to tined windows Chick-fil-A is continuing its trek across Metro Detroit with another new location opening in Livonia. A release from the restaurant said any unused food will be donated wo nearby shelters and food banks. Gretchen Whitmer plans to travel to Norway and Switzerland next week as part of a five-day trip abroad. The governor will also speak at the World Economic Forum.

Egg prices rise more than 64% in some states

Egg prices continue to skyrocket, adding even more pressure on consumer wallets.

In December, egg prices climbed the most in Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico, according to retail data firm Datasembly, which collects real-time data from over 200 retailers across North America including Walmart, Kroger and Target.

A carton of 12 eggs increased over 64% in all the aforementioned states, according to the retail data firm. That compares to the 18% increase seen in states such as Oregon, California and Washington, according to the data.