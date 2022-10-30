Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader

article

Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Woman found dead in pickup truck ID'd, driver still sought by Roseville police Roseville police are looking for a person of interest in the suspicious death of a woman in her 60s, found in the back of a pickup truck that cops say he was driving. The woman whose body was found in the back of this crashed pickup truck in Roseville, has been identified as 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz.

2. Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday.

3. VIDEO: Detroit bus driver brawls with 7th grader A Detroit bus driver has been suspended after a video was recorded that showed the driver getting into a brawl with a 7th-grade student all because the girl wouldn't sit down. The shocking video was recorded Tuesday on a bus in Detroit and was confirmed with the Detroit Public Schools Community District, which said the driver has been removed and may face termination.

4. Detroit rapper Sameerah ‘Creme’ Marrel, charged in $5 million fraud case, on the run Marrel, one of two Metro Detroit rappers charged with stealing more than $5 million from the United States IRS, is believed to be on the run after failing to appear for multiple court proceedings related to the case.

5. Woman killed when forklift falls on her in Sterling Heights A woman died Monday in Sterling Heights when a forklift fell on her, police said. According to police, the victim was at Metalsa at 40117 Mitchell Dr. when the forklift she was driving turned on its side and fell on top of her around midnight.

6. Suspect charged after man killed during workplace dispute outside Hazel Park LG factory A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a man during a workplace dispute outside the Hazel Park LG factory. Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting Friday. He was denied bond.

Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch (Oakland County Jail)

7. Missing Michigan family of four found Sunday in Wisconsin Fremont police confirm that the Cirigliano family was successfully found in Wisconsin. The family of four went missing on Oct. 16 after family last made contact with them that day. Their phones were turned off after that and police were unable to ping them.

The Cirigliano family

8. Mixed-use town center planned for Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights Under a proposed plan awaiting Sterling Heights City Council Approval, a mixed-use town center would be built at the Lakeside Mall site.

The 110-acre site would include more than 2,800 apartments parks, a 120-room hotel, office space, stores, dining, and more. Macy’s and JCPenney will remain open.

9. Hobby Lobby CEO David Green gives away company: 'Wealth can be a curse' Hobby Lobby CEO David Green sent shockwaves through the news cycle after writing in a recent Fox News opinion piece that he elected to walk away from the craft store chain and choose God instead.

TOTOWA, NJ, UNITED STATES - 2018/08/05: Hobby Lobby store in Totowa, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

10. Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds.