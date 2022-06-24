Boy found dead in Detroit freezer • Babysitter charged with murder • MSP says truck driver caused 696 crash

article

The Detroit Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy found in a freezer in a home on the city's west side; a babysitter has been charged with murder in the death of a toddler; the Michigan State Police said an ‘inattentive’ semi-truck driver caused the tragic crash on 696 that killed two people on Thursday. These are your top stories for Friday, June 24, 2022.

3-year-old boy dead in Detroit freezer

The Detroit Police Department will spend much of Friday investigating the death of a young boy who was found dead inside of a freezer in the basement of a home on the city's west side.

Police said they were called to check on a 3-year-old boy around 1 a.m. on Friday, only to discover his body in the basement of a home. Investigators confirmed the boy's body was found in a freezer inside the home.

How the boy died was not immediately released by police.

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody. Her relation to the boy was not known.

Babysitter charged with murder after toddler dies from alleged child abuse

A Roseville babysitter, accused of beating a young boy so badly that he was bleeding out of his ears, has been charged with murder.

Kimora Hodges was charged Thursday with one count of open murder in the death of Kyrie, would have turned 2 in July. Hodges is being held without bond and will return to court next week for another hearing.

According to police, Hodges was caring for Kyrie the night of June 13 at Starks' Roseville apartment. Early the morning of June 14, she contacted the boy's mother, Taylor Starks, about the way he was sleeping.

At first, Hodges said Kyrie had eaten soap and was having an allergic reaction. She believed that story until Kyrie was seen by a doctor at Ascension St. John.

Kimora Hodges has been charged with murder in the death of 1-year-old Kyrie.

"He had blunt force trauma to the head and he was bleeding out his ears and had to have immediate brain surgery," Starks said. "All I know is she threw my son into the wall and shook him up pretty bad and they said that's just a bit of what she did to him."

Hodges had been arrested shortly after he was hospitalized on child abuse charges.

"He had blunt force trauma to the head and he was bleeding out his ears and had to have immediate brain surgery," said Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe.

Married couple killed in 696 crash caused by ‘inattentive’ semi-truck driver, MSP says

A 72-year-old man and a 69-year-old woman from northern Michigan have been identified as the two people killed Thursday morning when Michigan State Police said a semi-truck driver failed to stop for traffic on 696.

MSP Lt. Michael Shaw confirmed to FOX 2 that it appears the semi-truck driver is at fault for the crash that instantly killed two people and seriously injured two others.

Shaw said the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday on westbound I-696 in Farmington Hills as traffic splits between 96 and 275. He said the semi-truck did not stop in time and hit the back of a Buick LaCrosse, which had come to a stop on the 96 side of the split.

After hitting the Buick, the semi hit two other cars and then jackknifed.

Shaw, clearly frustrated that two more lives have ended on the freeway, said the driver was 'inattentive' but did not elaborate on what was happening.

"If the semi-truck driver would have been paying attention or allowed safe distance in front of him, we wouldn't be talking," Shaw said.

The interstate was closed for almost all of the day on Thursday. Just before 6:30 p.m., it was reopened.

Shaw said the backseat of the car was crumpled so badly, they weren't even sure if someone else was in the backseat.

Shaw said two other drivers were hurt but are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

"When you get behind the wheel of the car, it's the same thing as being behind the trigger of a gun. You are responsible," Shaw said. "That vehicle is a weapon"

Jeep dealership settles with family of worker killed during oil change

The family of a mechanic killed when a Jeep's clutch was disengaged by a 19-year-old co-worker has settled with the dealership after suing the Jeep's owner for $15 million.

Attorney David Femminineo told FOX 2 that the dealership, Rochester Hills Chrysler Jeep Dodge, and the family of Jeffrey Hawkins agreed to an undisclosed settlement after he was killed on March 13, 2020, when the owner of a Jeep brought his car in for an oil change.

The dealership indemnified - took responsibility for - the legal responsibility of the Jeep owner. For further explanation of indemnity, check out the full story here.

Under Michigan law, if someone is injured or killed and a vehicle is involved, the owner of the car is responsible.

MORE: Car owner who left Jeep at dealership gets sued after worker dies during oil change

So the Jeep owner, who was waiting in the lobby at the time of Hawkins' death, was responsible in the civil case. There were no criminal charges filed in Hawkins' death. Femminineo had sued the Jeep owner for $15 million.

What else we're watching

Daily forecast

It's another cool, crisp, and refreshing feel to start the day. We'll warm back up well into the 80's under bright skies.

NBA Draft: Pistons take Jaden Ivey at No. 5, trade for No. 13 pick Jalen Duren

Don't look now but the Detroit Pistons are building something special in the Motor City. With the No. 5 overall pick, the Pistons selected high-scoring Purdue guard Jaden Ivey to team with all-rookie NBA pick Cade Cunningham, who was taken first overall last year.

The 6-foot, 4-inch Boilermaker was a second-team All-America with the Boilermakers averaging 17.3 points with three assists a game.

The Pistons weren't done there, according to ESPN which reported that they acquired Memphis big man Jalen Duren, the No. 13 pick overall from Charlotte. It came as part of a three-way trade from the Knicks which is also sending veteran guard Kemba Walker here.

Duren, 6 feet 10 inches, has been called an explosive shot blocker and leaper who averaged 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in his only college season.

