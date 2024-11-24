Cash App users may be eligible for up to $2,500 as part of a class-action settlement, Michigan continues to see a decline in deer hunting numbers, and a player at MGM Casino Grand won the largest prize ever on a slot machine: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Cash App settlement: Deadline to claim up to $2,500 is Monday Those who have used Cash App to transfer money in the last six years may be eligible for up to $2,500 as part of a class-action settlement over security breaches on the mobile payment app. The app allows users to send and receive money, invest in stocks, buy bitcoin and make payments to certain vendors.

FILE IMAGE - Cash App logo displayed on a laptop screen and Cash App icon displayed on a phone screen. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

2. Michigan's deer hunting problem isn't going away The thrill of the hunt remains in Michigan and many have still found success when firearms season commences in November. But recent declines in the number of hunters who seek out deer in Michigan have continued in 2024, a worrying trend for the Department of Natural Resources, which must contend with less revenue from hunting licenses while managing an increase in the number of deer.

3. Man wins $2 million on Michigan Lottery ticket after buying 3 scratch-offs back-to-back A Wayne County man who kept buying Michigan Lottery tickets after winning on the first one, won $2 million on the third one. The 32-year-old winner said it all started when he bought one Colossal Cashword ticket at River Oaks Marathon at 20015 Ann Arbor Trail in Dearborn Heights.

4. MGM Grand Detroit player wins casino's largest prize ever on slot machine A player at MGM Grand Detroit recently won the casino's largest prize ever while playing a slot machine. The winner was playing the Dragon Link slot machine on Thursday when they hit it big - winning a $1,127,425 jackpot. Previously, the casino's largest prize was $1,127,425, which was won in 2008.

5. Mental health crisis from off-duty Detroit EMT on Northlawn is second in under a month The mental health crisis knows no boundaries and for the second time in less than a month, Detroit's first responders are dealing with a tragedy involving one of their own. TJ Jackson and other neighbors watched as a mental health crisis happened right in front of them on Northlawn near Fenkell on Detroit's west side on Monday morning. The 48-year-old man was an off-duty EMT and Detroit firefighter.

6. Missing Skelton brothers: As anniversary of disappearance nears, so does father's prison release date Nov. 26 marks 14 years since the Skelton brothers disappeared without a trace. Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner were last seen in Michigan on Thanksgiving in 2010. After that day, no one knows where the boys went.

(From left to right): Tanner, Andrew, and Tanner

7. 167K+ pounds of ground beef packed in Detroit recalled due to possible E. coli contamination Ground beef packed in Detroit and distributed to restaurants nationwide is being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), around 167,277 pounds of ground beef packaged by Wolverine Packing Co. are included in the recall.

FILE - Organic ground beef from the supermarket is pictured in a file image. (Photo by Daniel Karmann/picture alliance via Getty Images)

8. Freeway shooting on I-94 leaves car riddled with bullets Michigan State Police are investigating a freeway shooting that occurred Friday on westbound I-94 near Moross. The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. after Detroit Police Department notified the Detroit Regional Communication Center of a ShotSpotter activation on the freeway.

(Photo: MSP)

9. Michigan marijuana prices hit new low after years of decreases The price for an ounce of marijuana reached its lowest price since Michigan legalized pot for recreational use among adults. According to the Michigan Cannabis Regulator Agency, the average retail price for an ounce of flower is $73,99 in October, which is down nearly $20 from September.

A person prepares a marijuana cigarette during 420 celebrations at Washington Square Park in New York City on April 20, 2024. April 20 is an unofficial international counterculture celebration of cannabis. (Photo by Leonardo Munoz / AFP) (Photo by LE Expand

10. Man plans to help people with $439K he won from Michigan Lottery ticket purchased in Detroit A 70-year-old man said he plans to use his winnings for good after winning a $439,714 Fantasy 5 Jackpot prize from the Michigan Lottery. The man purchased the winner at Kennedy Liquor Store III at 13344 West 7 Mile Rd. in Detroit, matching the numbers in the Oct. 27 drawing. He learned he had won when he saw his numbers while watching TV.