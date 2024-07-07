Sports broadcaster and former Tigers player Craig Monroe has been accused of sexually abusing a woman since she was a minor, a single mother was killed in a car crash during a Warren police chase, and fireworks are believed to be the cause of a house fire in Chesterfield Township: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Broadcaster, former Tigers player Craig Monroe accused of sexual abuse WARNING: This story includes details of alleged sexual abuse.

Sports broadcaster and former Detroit Tiger, 47-year-old Craig Monroe was taken off the air, indefinitely, after he was accused of sexually abusing a woman since she was a minor.

2. Craig Monroe responds to sexual abuse allegations: 'Vehemently' denies claims On his behalf, the law firm representing sports broadcaster and former Detroit Tigers player Craig Monroe denied any sexual abuse allegations against him. In a statement provided by Michael Manley of Manley & Manley on Tuesday, Monroe "vehemently" denied allegations of sexual abuse and assault that appeared on social media last month.

3. Single mom killed in crash during Warren police chase A 42-year-old single mother of two was killed during a Warren police chase on Saturday. She was a passenger in an SUV that was struck by the car that was speeding away from police. The chase, which began in Warren, came to an end with a crash on the borders of Madison Heights, Hazel Park and Warren.

4. Fireworks set Michigan home ablaze in Chesterfield Township, fire department says All signs are pointing to fireworks as the cause of a major house fire that torched a residence in Chesterfield Township over the Fourth of July holiday. The local fire department is still investigating the late-night blaze that tore through a home in the 26000 block of Fairwood.

5. Neighbors helped family escape house fire started by fireworks in Chesterfield Investigators say fireworks are suspected in a devastating house fire in Cheserfield Township. It was a total loss, but neighbors stepped in to help the family inside and prevented what would have been an unimaginable tragedy.

"We saw a flame at the back of their house where their shed was at, which butts up against their garage," said neighbor Andrea Butterworth.

6. Shooting leaves 1 person dead on Detroit's west side One person was killed in a shooting on the Southfield Freeway Service Drive between St. Martin and Pembroke avenues in Detroit, according to police. The shooting took place on Thursday, before 4 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to Detroit police. No suspects are in custody at this time.

7. Lawsuit: Woman wins $127K at MGM Grand Detroit, casino refuses to pay her A woman hit the jackpot of a lifetime at MGM Grand Detroit last year – however, instead of getting her money, she was forced to sue the casino. Denise Ezell of Detroit is a seasoned gambler, but when she won $127,000 while playing progressive blackjack on Oct. 30, 2023 at MGM Grand, she could not believe it.

8. Two beaches closed in Macomb and Oakland County due to high bacteria levels Spirits are high heading into the 4th of July weekend and so are bacteria levels on two metro Detroit beaches. As of the end of June, St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach is closed due to unsafe bacteria levels from an unknown source. The public beach, located off of Lake St. Clair, is expected to be closed for a minimum of four days. Stanley Beach in Oakland County is also closed.

9. Digital evidence emerges in Monroe High cheer coach's alleged inappropriate relationship with teen Rumors circulated for months at Monroe High School involving inappropriate behavior between a cheer coach and a male student. Multiple investigations were done, and now – new light has been shed on a case with disturbing allegations, propelling it forward.

"In early June the individual came forward with some compelling evidence that allowed us the opportunity to reopen the investigation," said Monroe Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

10. Michigan drug kingpin faces up to life in prison after conviction The leader of a drug operation in the Saginaw area faces a long prison sentence after he was found guilty this week. A federal jury convicted Ricardo Delgado II of numerous charges, including drug conspiracy and possession with to intent to distribute kilogram quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, possession of multiple machineguns, and felon in possession of a firearm.